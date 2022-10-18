Tuesday 18 October 2022
type here...
Search

Costa Rica did once have its own airline!

Today Costa RicaPura Vida
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Costa Rica did once have its own airline!

TOAY COSTA RICA - Yes, Costa Rica did have...
Read more

Heavy rains caused flooding in Quepos, Parrita and Jacó

QCOSTARICA - The heavy downpours of Monday afternoon caused...
Read more

Families spend ¢11,000 more on food for each person, compared to a year before

QCOSTARICA - Families in Costa Rica are going through...
Read more

Another blow to freedom of expression in Venezuela

Q24N - The National Association of Journalists of Venezuela...
Read more

Ruta 34 with “paso regulado” due to landslide in the Tárcoles sector

QCOSTARICA - Ruta 34 on Sunday joined the list...
Read more

Get your umbrella ready! IMN forecasts downpours for Central Valley This Monday

QCOSTARICA - The heavy rains typical of the rainy...
Read more

“La Dolce Vita” Italy: a place with no rules!

Q REPORTS - Tourists in Italy are behaving badly...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢614.36 Buy

¢619.93 Sell

18 October 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

TOAY COSTA RICA – Yes, Costa Rica did have its own airline, the Líneas Aéreas Costarricenses S.A. (LACSA).

The airline was created in October 17, 1945, with the help of Pan American World Airways (PanAm). It started operations on June 1, 1946, using Douglas DC-3s for local services within Costa Rica, operating as an affiliate of Pan Am. six months later, 3% of the shares were sold to the Government of the Republic.

- Advertisement -

The airline was designated as Costa Rica’s Flag carrier in 1949. It was nationalized in 1958, with flights to Central America and Miami. Almost immediately it expanded to cover several American and South American cities. It became the Central American airline with the most destinations.

At some point in its history, it became the Central American airline with the most international destinations and the first in the isthmus to fly Airbus A320s, but the poor economic situation forced the either State to sell it or close it.

After several years of inadvertently existing and having ceased to be the national company in charge of air transport, Líneas Aéreas Costarricenses Sociedad Anónima (LACSA) would disappear.

Beginning in 1998, TACA/LACSA was one of the member airlines comprising the TACA Airlines alliance along with Aviateca of Guatemala, Nica of Nicaragua, Isleña of Honduras, and five other regional airlines.

In 2008 a new TACA logo was introduced, followed by a new fleet of Embraer 190 airplanes registered in Costa Rica and operated under the LACSA code. In 2009, Aerovías del Continente Americano S.A. (Avianca) and TACA announced their merger plans to be completed in 2010.

By 2013, the airlines began operating as a single commercial brand Avianca Costa Rica S.A., using the Avianca name, completely erasing what was the first Costa Rican airline from the books.

- Advertisement -

On Thursday, October 19, 2017, LACSA disappears definitively, when at the airline’s facilities in Uruca through a shareholders’ meeting “the change of corporate name from LACSA to Avianca Costa Rica S.A. was approved, with the representation of 92.53% of the partners”.

However, the “LR” code continues on many routes originated by LACSA. Read more: In Mexico, Costa Rica’s LACSA lives on!

A thank you to Freddy Pacheco for the inspiration for the article and for posting the photos.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleHeavy rains caused flooding in Quepos, Parrita and Jacó
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Not vaccinated against Covid-19 yet? Caja will enable 37 vaccinations points this weekend

QCOSTARICA - If you have not yet been vaccinated or need...
Read more

Dollar exchange at lowest point of the year

QCOSTARICA - What has happened to the dollar exchange, dropping to...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Economy

Inflation to skyrocket between December and January because of oil

QCOSTARICA - With the trade winds, the aguinaldo (year-end...
Trends

Dabbing For Beginners: 3 Things To Know

A note before proceeding: while medicinal Cannabis is now...
Paying the bills