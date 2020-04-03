Busch Beer is supplying beer for three months to anyone who adopts a dog during the Coronavirus crisis. This idea came from the company for those who give a home to a pet from the Midwest Animal Rescue in Minnesota, United States.

The first 500 people to adopt or pick up a dog will be rewarded with free beer.

Animal shelters across the US are making the hard decision to close their doors to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic. As more people are staying home, shelters and human societies are trying to place as many animals as quickly as possible.

Everyone could use a companion for the couch right now. So if you foster (or adopt) a dog from Midwest Animal Rescue, we’ll give you 3 months’ worth of Busch to enjoy by their side. Go to https://t.co/S58CM3Z6OM to learn more. RT to spread the word. https://t.co/2Afl5fhh9T pic.twitter.com/WebTTioZ2M — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) March 25, 2020

“Social distancing is best with a furry friend by your side and a cold beer in hand,” added the Busch spokesman. After completing the adoption or adoption process, you will receive a confirmation email from the animal shelter, which you will then need to send to Busch via Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram by April 25.

Maybe we can get the Cerveceria de Costa Rica, brewers of the Imperial, Pilsen, Bavaria, Rock Ice, Heineken (under license in Costa Rica), to do the same?