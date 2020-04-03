Electric Vehicles Must Respect Vehicular Restrictions; Bicycles Exempt

100% electrical vehicles exempted from the daytime restrictions of downtown San Jose, will have to respect the vehicular restrictions for Semana Santa

Despite the fact that 100% electric cars are exempt from the vehicle restrictions of San Jose, they ARE NOT exempt from the new restrictions due to the Coronavirus.

The Semana Santa and nocturnal restrictions after will also apply to these zero-emission vehicles.

Starting today, Friday, April 3, at 5:00 pm, ALL vehicles that are not in the exemption list – electrical vehicles are not exempt – must stay off the road.

Starting at 5:00 am tomorrow and until 5:00 pm, only the vehicles with the corresponding last number place can circulate. At 5:00 pm Saturday and until 5:00 am Sunday, again ALL vehicles restricted.

From Wednesday 8 to April 12 public transport is also suspended.

See here our article on this; visit https://larestriccion.com/ for a handy guide when you can drive and under what conditions.

Motorcycles and scooters – all vehicles with a registration – are also covered in the restrictions.

Bicycles can circulate without any restrictions of any kind