A 5.1-magnitude earthquake shook Costa Rica this morning at 8:33 am and it was felt in much of the country.

The National Seismological Network reported the event with an epicenter located 18 km east of Tortuguero, Pococí.

For its part, the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica preliminarily records that the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.9 degrees. It also reported a depth of 10 and the epicenter 19 km east of Tortuguero de Pococí de Limón.

No injuries were reported.