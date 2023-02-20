Monday 20 February 2023
Strong winds affect electricity and telecommunications services throughout the country

National
Dollar Exchange

¢556.68 Buy

¢563.74 Sell

18 February 2023 - At The Banks - BCCR

QCOSTARICA – The strong winds that have been experienced in the country this weekend are the cause of more than 3,600 averias (problems) in electricity and telecommunications services across the country.

Reports are of power failures, fallen trees and branches, cable lines damaged and interruptions in internet services in many areas.

The Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE), explained that, in its electricity coverage area, as of Sunday afternoon there are 3,642 affected clients, of which 2,748 have been recovered and 894 still pending.

The Chorotega region, followed by Brunca and Central regions are the most affected.

In addition, on Saturday night there was a failure in the transmission line that links the Cariblanco and San Miguel substations, without affecting customers, as a result of the redundancy with which the system operates.

Regarding telecommunications services, 117 incidents are reported, with a 56% rehabilitation. The sectors with the greatest service interruptions are La Asunción de Belén, Guápiles, Los Chiles, Pocosol (San Carlos), Tortuguero, Punta Morales (Chomes de Puntarenas), San Antonio de Alajuela, San Ramón de Tres Ríos and western Cartago..

Strong gusts continue with maximums in the GAM of 76 km/h in Alajuela, 65 km/h in San José and Heredia and 55 km/h in Cartago.

For its part, the Compañía Nacional de Fuerza y Luz (CNFL) – National Power and Light Company, a division of ICE, reported 56 breakdowns, occurring in Ciudad Colón, Santa Ana, Escazú, Pavas, Paracito de Moravia, San Rafael de Alajuela, Santa Bárbara de Heredia, San Joaquín de Flores, Belén, San José de la Montaña, Curridabat and San Antonio de Desamparados, among other places.

Of these, 50% have been solved.

For today, February 20, the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), forecasts the wind will be very accelerated again in the center and north of the country. Gusts are anticipated in the order of 40-70 km/h for the Central Valley and lower parts of Guanacaste and between 70-100 km/h for the north of Guanacaste and the cordilleras.

The IMN forecast also says most of the country will present conditions of little cloudiness and no precipitation, except for the Caribbean regions and the North Zone where scattered rains are possible for the early morning and morning periods.

Get the latest national weather information here.

Previous articleMOPT says “very difficult” to extend the RTV extension
