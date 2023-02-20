Monday 20 February 2023
MOPT says “very difficult” to extend the RTV extension

National
MOPT says “very difficult” to extend the RTV extension

QCOSTARICA - The Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transportes...
QCOSTARICA – The Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transportes (MOPT) sees it as very difficult to extend the extension that lagging vehicles have with the requirement of a vehocular technical review (RTV) as a result of the change of service provider.

The change has resulted in appointment saturation problems, especially in smaller stations, despite the extended hours the DEKRA company has implemented.

Since January 9, the RTV expired for vehicles exonerated whose plates end in 1, 2, and 3; on February 9 for those that end in 4, 5, and 6; and on March 9 for those with license plates 7, 8, and 9. April 9 is those that end in 0.

The problem is the backlog is such that available appointments are weeks away at some stations. Imagine yourself being the owner of a with license plates 7, 8 and 9 and being told that the first appointment is March 10 and onwards.

Changing stations can make a difference, not a major headache for those living in the greater metropolitan area. Not so much relief for those living in remote areas such as the southern zone or Guanacaste.

A call to the call center may be of help, customer service representatives have access to cancellations that may not be available on the online appointment system.

The head of the MOPT, Luis Amador, pointed out that this happens because many people left the review until the end.

The Minister may have a point. Under normal circumstances, as the Riteve operated, it was possible to get an appointment the next day or the day after at most stations across the country. There was also the possibility of showing up a station and getting a slot.

The circumstances of today are different.

Amador added that, if the extension is extended, the concessionary company could claim compensation.

Dekra only attends by appointment, which can be requested on the website www.dekra.cr and at the call center 4000-1100.

