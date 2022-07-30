Supermodel Paulina Porizkova, 57, shows off her sensational figure in hot pink bikini in Costa Rica

Q MAGAZINE – Supermodel Paulina Porizkova showed off her phenomenal figure in a hot pink two-piece swimsuit during her Costa Rican getaway – while enlisting her best friend to snap ‘one last bikini shot’ of her before the lavish vacation came to an end.

The former fashion star, 57, is staying at one of the luxury Hermosa-Hills villas run by Beauty Pie founder Marcia Kilgore’s husband, Thierry Boué – which is her go-to spot when visiting the island, which she previously called her ‘happy place.’

Porizkova took to Instagram last week to the photo, with the caption: ‘One last bikini shot – and of course, camera work by girlfriend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Porizkova (@paulinaporizkov)

‘It’s been a wonderful week in Costa Rica, filled with sun, jungle, ocean, pool, long dinners, lots of books read, and of course, the antics of George the monkey.’

The former supermodel, who traveled to Costa Rica with her son, best friend, and goddaughter earlier this week, and had been documenting their trip on social media, looked stunning in the photo, which featured her posing beachside while the waves crashed down behind her.

The model stood in front of the water at sunset, while her long blonde hair hung loosely at her side.

She gave the camera a playful smile as she enjoyed her last day of the Costa Rican getaway.

Porizkova added in the caption: ‘We also had some run-ins with the perhaps less fun, but still interesting parts of nature when my girlfriends room was invaded by the “cleaning ants.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Porizkova (@paulinaporizkov)

‘They literally flooded her room, bed, luggage, in short, EVERYTHING, one morning. They carried out every speck of dead insects, and four hours later, they were gone as if they had never existed. I left them a tip in cash.’

The supermodel shared a horrifying video of the hundreds of ‘cleaning ants’ that invaded her best friend’s room, including her luggage.

Thousands of likes rolled in within hours of the snapshot being posted, and she received plenty of comments from her famous friends.

‘You look 25! Stunning’, wrote actress and singer Jane Badler, while star Liz Carey commented ‘omg and omg’ with five heart eyes emojis.

Earlier in the week, the supermodel shared more photos from the trip, including one herself in a barely-there bikini as she lounged around, after enlisting her best friend to take the photo of her.

She posted the snap with the caption: ‘Just lounging around the house in my new bikini.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Porizkova (@paulinaporizkov)

The model also shared another photo of herself in the same bright pink bikini with the caption: ‘When you ask your son to do a bikini photo of you – and he’s 6’5 and too lazy to get down to get a better angle…’

The mom has two sons — Jonathan, 28, and Oliver, 24 — with her late husband, Ric Ocasek, but it’s unclear which of her children is vacationing with her.

Costa Rica has become a happy place for Porizkova, who traveled there in early 2020 while mourning Ocasek’s death and has returned every year since

With notes from the Mail Online

