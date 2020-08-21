Today Costa RicaPura VidaTravel

Surfing with a Jaguar in Costa Rica

Surfer and feline exchange glances at the distance in the Pacific ocean of Costa Rica

Rico
By Rico

A wild jaguar and a surfer exchange glances at the distance in Playa Potrero Grande, near the Santa Rosa National Park of Santa Rosa, Guanacaste.

“Magic moments… Surfing with a Jaguar 🏄 in Costa Rica,” posted sarahkamalani on her Instagram page.

The coexistence between humans and wildlife in the purest possible way.

“What a spectacular and sublime sighting by @sarahkamalani and @lea.annah, the most incredible thing you will se today, ¡Pura Vida! 🏄🏼‍♀️🐆🇨🇷

Lea.annah, who took the pictures posted:

” I will never forget this morning.

“We drove into the bay with our boat, ready to surf and as we got closer we saw a jaguar sitting on the beach watching the ocean. After a few moments of disbelief Sarah got into the water and I managed to get a picture of her and the jaguar.

“Afterwards we all jumped in and got to enjoy a few very special minutes surfing with this beautiful animal just sitting there. Unforgettable experience that makes me feel so greatful to be able to share our beautiful planet with such incredible beings✨🌿🐆.”


Photos by: @lea.annah
Surfer: @sarahkamalan

puravidaecolodge commented: “the benefits of lockdown and travel restrictions in Costa Rica – beautiful moment capture.”

