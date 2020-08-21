Two men arrested of touching buttocks of cyclist while pedaling

(QCOSTARICA) Two men could end up spending from three to six years in jail for touching the buttocks of a female cyclist while she was pedaling on her way to the gym.

According to the police report the sexual abuse of the cyclist occurred in San Ramon last Monday morning, when the woman was pedaling through the Bajo Rodríguez area, in Peñas Blancas de San Ramón.

In the video that circulated the social networks and allowing the investigators to identify the alleged offenders, the driver of the vehicle slows down to match the speed of the cyclist, while the passenger sticks out from the window and proceeds to touch the athlete’s buttocks.

According to Pablo Calvo, head of the San Ramón OIJ, the young men were identified, one surnamed Marín Arias and another surnamed Castro López, both 20 years old.

“These two subjects are linked to the fact that happened on Monday 17 of this month, when one of the alleged offenders touched the buttocks of a female who was about to arrive at a gym in the Bajo Rodríguez sector. When the female is on her way to the gym, she perceives that she is being followed and at a certain moment she feels that one of the subjects, from a vehicle, passes by and touches her buttocks,” Calvo explained.

The men were arrested at 4:00 pm Thursday when they were about to enter the supermarket they worked at, one, identified by his last name Marí, in Cuidad Quesada, the other, Castro, in Los Angeles de la Fortuna.

Article 162 of the Código Penal (Penal Code) establishes penalties of three to six years in prison when the perpetrator of the sexual abuse “takes advantage of the vulnerability of the offended person, or he is unable to resist or bodily violence or intimidation is used.”

