Sustainable constructions gain ground due to the increase in the population in the GAM

QCOSTARICA – The development of offices, shopping centers, condominiums and houses under the sustainable concept with the environment is gaining ground in Costa Rica.

Precisely the construction sector should lean towards this concept because data from the nstituto Nacional de Estadística y Censos (INEC) – National Institute of Statistics and Censuses – project that by 2050, the population in the Gran Área Metropolitana (GAM) – Greater Metropolitan Area, will grow by 403,000 people.

- Advertisement -

One of the companies that promotes this type of construction during the International Congress of Sustainable Cities that takes is taking place in Costa Rica this week, from June 1 to 3, is Durman by Aliaxis, a leader in innovative and sustainable solutions for the conduction of water and energy.

“We are developing new technologies, products and processes that will help reduce our own environmental footprint and that of our customers. We promote environmentally friendly construction through systems that use water sustainably, in this sense we must indicate that 75% of our products are manufactured to efficiently distribute, treat or store this vital liquid”, assures Gerardo Monge, commercial manager of Infrastructure and Building of Durman by Aliaxis Costa Rica.

Engineer Adolfo Meza, regional manager of Aliaxis Latam Building, assures that, “to achieve more efficient and sustainable buildings, the construction sector must bet on two fundamental pillars: Vertical or tall buildings in addition to guaranteeing access to water and electricity.

Sustainable constructions

Starting from the first pillar, that is, the need to build high-rise buildings and despite the fact that 2020 was an atypical year due to the pandemic, the Colegio de Ingenieros y Arquitectos (CFIA) – College of Engineers and Architects – reported growth in the construction of vertical buildings or high-rise construction. Specifically, the square meters processed for the construction of these buildings showed a growth of 128.4%, compared to the previous year.

“High-rise or vertical residential buildings concentrate a greater amount of the population. Among the advantages that these offer are: Better use of water and energy, greater possibilities of having areas for recreation, proximity to convenience stores, restaurants and proximity to work centers, which also has an impact on the environment due to the reduction in fuel costs”, adds Meza.

For this type of building, it is important to comply with specific standards to achieve that harmony between the industrial and natural and protect the health of the inhabitants. For example, efficient water conduction, storage and treatment systems.

- Advertisement -

On the other hand, in vertical buildings, the inhabitants share the same water supply and disposal system, so there are risks to the correct functioning of the systems: cross-contamination can occur through the sanitary water collection pipes, affecting the health of the occupants.

To prevent this situation, Durman by Aliaxis recommends installing an active ventilation system such as Studor, which is a high-quality solution for commercial, residential and hotel buildings that eliminates cross-contamination and bad odors.

Revista Summa

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related