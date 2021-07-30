Tambor de Sarapiquí remains underwater and without basic services

QCOSTARICA – The community of Tambor in Cureña de Sarapiquí remains under water due to the heavy rains that caused flooding in the past week. Residents say they have been hungry due to little government aid and the inability to access drinking water and electricity services.

A total of 158 families are in solitary confinement, including an older adult with a leg injury and a one-year-old and two-month-old with vomiting and allergies. Neither of them received medical attention, they assure that the Red Cross has not arrived.

So far, they have only received some meals (diarios in Spanish) and mats from the National Emergency Commission (CNE). The most important aid has come from residents of nearby communities.

The coordinator of the shelter improvised by the residents themselves surnamed Martínez Leiva, assures that “I have never seen anything like this in my life. I am born and raised here. Most of the people lost everything. The farmers’ cattle died. We are waiting to see if they come to help us, the authorities just brought us a few things, but minimal”.

Marvin López Calderón, a rancher in the area, explained the difficulty of feeding his animals: “As everything is flooded, the animals must be fed with concentrates and bales of hay, but as there is no access to transport to the community, all is on the hands of God.

“Several animals have already died. Government aid is not seen here and it is not known if and when, if any help will arrive,” López protested.

The inhabitants of the community hope that, with the decrease in the water level and the rehabilitation of access, government authorities will come to their aid.

“I have lived here for four years and no flood has been like this that we are going through. Here there were many losses, many animals died and there are serious problems with the water, what many people do is look for water in clean pipes to drink and cook,” said Ingrid González, another resident of Tambor.

A lot of concern

Most of Tambor’s residents were taken to a shelter set up in the area; however, some decided to stay to take care of what little they have left. The situation is very difficult.

Another concern is that many of them practically lost their jobs, as the floods wiped out crops and livestock.

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) reported that they are still working to bring aid to the victims, they assured that many roads have already been enabled, so it will be easier to serve the affected population.

In addition, the CNE explained that as the weather has improved in recent days, the decision was made to lower the alerts, now there is a yellow alert for the Huetar Norte region, the Caribbean region and Turrialba; and a green alert for the Central region.