Friday 30 July 2021
type here...
Search

482,000 vaccines against covid-19 arrive in Costa Rica on Thursday

HealthRico's Covid-19 DigestVaccine
By Rico
Pfizer delivery Thursday night. The pharma has so far deliver 3.7 million doses of the six million purchased.
Paying the bills

Latest

Famous Turrialbeño hotelier crushed by landslide

QCOSTARICA - The driver of a vehicle died on...
Read more

482,000 vaccines against covid-19 arrive in Costa Rica on Thursday

QCOSTARICA - On Thursday, July 29, Costa Rica received...
Read more

Tambor de Sarapiquí remains underwater and without basic services

QCOSTARICA - The community of Tambor in Cureña de...
Read more

Coronavirus lambda variant spreads across Latin America

Q REPORTS (DW) Classified as a "variant of interest"...
Read more

Mexico president to order release of federal prisoners

Q24N (DW) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – On Thursday, July 29, Costa Rica received 482,610 doses of vaccines against covid-19, the product of two deliveries.

Pfizer delivery Thursday night. The pharma has so far deliver 3.7 million doses of the six million purchased.

The first in the early morning hours, when 163,200 doses of AstraZeneca / Oxford arrived, the second at the night, with 319,410 from Pfizer / BioNTech.

- Advertisement -

The doses are from purchases made by the country from the respective pharmaceutical companies.

This would constitute the largest shipment received to date derived from direct purchases made.

“319 410 doses of Pfizer / BioNTech have arrived! Thanks to this, plus the arrival at dawn from AstraZeneca, today we received 482 610 vaccines: the day in which more doses by contract have arrived. This allows us to maintain the vaccination rate. There is hope,” tweeted president, Carlos Alvarado.

Read more: Half million doses of Pfizer donated by the United States arrived in Costa Rica

With the entry of these drugs, the country will accumulate 3,600,000 vaccines as a result of its contracts, and with the 500,000 donated by the United States two weeks ago, Costa Rica has received 4.2 million vaccines.

- Advertisement -

If you are keeping track, with Thursday’s delivery, Pfizer has fulfilled 3.7 million of the six million doses purchased. In the case of AstraZeneca / Oxford, whose shipments have been more widely spaced, they have fulfilled 571,200 doses of the one million units purchased.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleTambor de Sarapiquí remains underwater and without basic services
Next articleFamous Turrialbeño hotelier crushed by landslide
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Contagions, hospitalizations and deaths associated with covid-19 decrease during the last week

QCOSTARICA - The number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths associated with...
Read more

Covid-19 robbed Costa Rican population 60,170 years of life between the end of January and June

QCOSTARICA - Covid-19 would have caused the Costa Rican population to...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Guanacaste

Improving education and Internet connection is vital to promote development in Guanacaste

QCOSTARICA - Guanacaste has everything to be a prosperous...
Disasters

CNE maintains 49 shelters open with 2,942 victims of storm

QCOSTARICA - The National Emergency Commission (CNE) reports it...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.