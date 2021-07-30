482,000 vaccines against covid-19 arrive in Costa Rica on Thursday

QCOSTARICA – On Thursday, July 29, Costa Rica received 482,610 doses of vaccines against covid-19, the product of two deliveries.

The first in the early morning hours, when 163,200 doses of AstraZeneca / Oxford arrived, the second at the night, with 319,410 from Pfizer / BioNTech.

The doses are from purchases made by the country from the respective pharmaceutical companies.

This would constitute the largest shipment received to date derived from direct purchases made.

¡Llegaron 319 410 dosis de Pfizer/BioNTech! Gracias a esto, más el arribo en la madrugada de AstraZeneca, hoy recibimos 482 610 vacunas: el día en el que más dosis por contrato han llegado. Esto nos permite mantener ritmo de vacunación. Hay esperanza 🇨🇷 @CCSSdeCostaRica pic.twitter.com/rInPTSFFpq — Carlos Alvarado Quesada (@CarlosAlvQ) July 30, 2021

“319 410 doses of Pfizer / BioNTech have arrived! Thanks to this, plus the arrival at dawn from AstraZeneca, today we received 482 610 vaccines: the day in which more doses by contract have arrived. This allows us to maintain the vaccination rate. There is hope,” tweeted president, Carlos Alvarado.

With the entry of these drugs, the country will accumulate 3,600,000 vaccines as a result of its contracts, and with the 500,000 donated by the United States two weeks ago, Costa Rica has received 4.2 million vaccines.

If you are keeping track, with Thursday’s delivery, Pfizer has fulfilled 3.7 million of the six million doses purchased. In the case of AstraZeneca / Oxford, whose shipments have been more widely spaced, they have fulfilled 571,200 doses of the one million units purchased.