Wednesday 10 August 2022
Taxi drivers will demonstrate this Thursday to ask once again for the exit of digital transport platforms

National
By Rico
Taxi drivers will demonstrate this Thursday to ask once again for the exit of digital transport platforms

Arajet offers $149 roundtrip flights between San Jose and Santo Domingo

The cost of living in Costa Rica skyrockets!

Bill would make circumvention and evasion of CCSS contributions crime

Eliminate tax on imported beer proposed

A wet Monday is in store

This week will be key to defining the future of RTV

Dollar Exchange

¢668.49 Buy

¢675.96 Sell

10 August 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

QCOSTARICA – Once more a group of taxi drivers will demonstrate this Thursday, August 11, against the service of digital transport platforms such as Uber and DiDi.

The taxi drivers are expected to group up in the morning from various parts of the country headed for Casa Presidencial (Government House) in Zapote.

Expected is “turtuguismo” – slowdowns – in many areas along the route.

Ricardo Venegas, the representative of the Alianza C1 group, referred to the difficult situation facing the taxi union due to unfair competition and the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, the National Forum of Taxi Drivers is preparing a demonstration against digital platforms for September 8.

The leader of this forum, Gilbert Ureña, pointed out that it will be “a big demonstration”, in which they seek to denounce the illegal way in which the transport platforms operate.

In June, the Minister of the Minister de Obras Públicas y Transportes (MOPT), Luis Amador, guaranteed that in two months the government would present a bill to regulate digital platforms.

 

Previous articleArajet offers $149 roundtrip flights between San Jose and Santo Domingo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

