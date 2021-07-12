Monday 12 July 2021
Teacher who miraculously survived a crash seeks another miracle, witnesses

by Rico
20

QCOSTARICA – María Carranza Céspedes, a teacher at the rural high school Coquital de Los Chiles, assured that it was a miracle of God that saved her from dying in a terrible car crash.

The teacher’s car after the crash. Photo taken from María Carranza’s Facebook.

The teacher is now looking for another miracle, people who witnessed the crach, as she needs them to serve as witnesses to report the other driver who, according to her, apparently was driving under the influence of alcohol.

“The only thing I can say is that the angels of God were there, because if you see the photos of the car, there is no explanation of how anyone could survive that,” she said.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of Sunday May 23 in Los Angeles de San Ramón, in the Bajo Los Rodríguez direction. That day Carranza was going to the high school because she had to be present at a convocation.

“I was going to my place of work and a white car was coming at full speed in the opposite direction, when it invaded my lane and hit me. The windshield exploded, after that, during the tumbles that the car made, I lost consciousness,” she said.

When the teacher woke up, she realized that she was pressed between the metal in her car and it was at that moment that she heard several people talking.

María Carranza still cannot explain how she survived the crash. Photo taken from María Carranza’s Facebook.

“Someone said that he was very angry because the drunk who had hit me couldn’t even get out of the car. I want those people who were there and made those comments to contact me, because that’s the type of testimonial I need,” she said.

The other car driven by an alleged drunk driver

Carranza said that she does not know the identity of the other driver and assured that her children are the ones who are taking care of everything, but she stressed that having witnesses would be of great help.

Carranza said that fortunately she is in good health, but she had to be operated on three times due to the injuries that she suffered in one of her legs.

“My left lung collapsed, some ribs broke, my femur, foot and fingers broke, the injuries I suffered are not really compatible with the crash, because it was for me to have died there,” said the woman who is lucky to be alive.

More photos from Facebook:

Professor María Carranza still cannot explain how she survived the crash. Photo taken from María Carranza’s Facebook.

The teacher’s car was completely smashed. Photo taken from María Carranza’s Facebook.

Article translated from La Teja. Read the original here.

