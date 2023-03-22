Wednesday 22 March 2023
Television series described Costa Rica as a dirty country full of homeless people

The teacher in the video mentions that Costa Rica is a third-world country and the people are poorer than in the United States.

By Rico
QCOSTARICA - In recent days, the chapter of the...
Read more

QCOSTARICA – In recent days, the chapter of the famous and controversial series “South Park” began to circulate on social networks, where they talk about a visit to Costa Rica.

In this episode, “Cartman viaja a Latinoamérica pt 2”, they describe Costa Rica as a third-world place, dirty, full of poverty, prostitution, and homeless people.

The video, which is from 1999, went viral on networks like Tik Tok because the series premiered a new season, “old and classic” videos, that have been shared on that platform.

In these images, we see how the children protagonists of the series visit our country and as part of their trip they are traveling on board a bus in downtown San José and while they travel the streets of the capital, we are taken to places with prostitutes, slums, garbage, and a bad smell.

“Oh God, look how dirty and how poor everything is”, says one of the stars of “South Park”, Eric Cartman.

Likewise, the teacher in the video mentions that Costa Rica is a third-world country and the people are poorer than in the United States.

“Why don’t you move and look for a job, what’s wrong with you, study?” she is also heard saying in these images.

As it turned out, said chapter was created by Trey Parker, who at that time visited our country and apparently his experience was not so pleasant, which is why he would have described the country that way.

@randomvideos1313_ Cartman conoce la poderosa Latinoamérica #1000 #plusultra #jajajajan ♬ sonido original – El clóset de Samsa
Watch also on YouTube:

As for “South Park” it has always been characterized as a controversial program where offenses and disrespect are never lacking.

