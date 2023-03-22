Wednesday 22 March 2023
type here...
Search

Hotels report 70% occupancy for Semana Santa (Easter)

North Zone and Central Pacific are the preferred places

BusinessEconomyRedaqted
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Study reveals that 80% of Costa Rican women do not like debts

QCOSTARICA - Kantar IBOPE Media undertook the task of...
Read more

Why Expanding Businesses Should Invest In Marketing Automation Tools

Marketing automation has become an essential tool for businesses...
Read more

Salvadoran government points out that its new prison is the “safest” in America

Q24N (EFE) The Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo (Cecot)...
Read more

Hotels report 70% occupancy for Semana Santa (Easter)

QCOSTARICA - The Cámara Costarricense de Hoteles (CCH) -...
Read more

Television series described Costa Rica as a dirty country full of homeless people

QCOSTARICA - In recent days, the chapter of the...
Read more

Carretera Braulio Carrillo

QCOSTARICA (PURA VIDA) The dream of crossing the Central...
Read more

Amazon to lay off another 9,000

QCOSTARICA -  Amazon will cut 9,000 more jobs, company...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢538.68 Buy

¢545.01 Sell

22 March 2023 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The Cámara Costarricense de Hoteles (CCH) – Costa Rican Chamber of Hotels – reported an occupancy of 70% for Semana Santa (Easter) 2023, after a survey applied to the accommodations associated with the chamber.

This year, Semana Santa runs from Sunday 2 to Sunday 9 April and has the particularity of including a long weekend, since on Monday, April 10, Costa Rica celebrates the holiday “Día de la Batalla de Rivas (Day of the Battle of Rivas)”, which is traditionally on April 11.

- Advertisement -

The day is also known as “Juan Santamaria day”, commemorating one of Costa Rica’s most famous national heroes.

Flora Ayub, Executive Director of the CCH, commented that the Northern Sone and Central Pacific are the favorite of Semana Santa travel and that many are seeking out formal accommodation to avoid being scammed.

The drop in the US dollar is of particular concern for the tourism sector, a sector that has called on the government and the Central Bank, to state possible layoffs as foreign tourists avoid Costa Rica due to the exchange rate.

For their part, the  Cámara Nacional de Turismo (CANATUR) – National Chamber of Tourism –  revealed that four out of ten companies intend to reduce their payroll by up to 25% as a result of the drop in the dollar exchange.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleTelevision series described Costa Rica as a dirty country full of homeless people
Next articleSalvadoran government points out that its new prison is the “safest” in America
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Fire emergencies maintained an ‘average’ pattern despite heavy rains

QCOSTARICA - The Cuerpo de Bomberos (Fire Department) indicated that, despite...
Read more

Remember today’s holiday is non-compulsory payment

QCOSTARICA - This Monday is the last long-weekend holiday of 2022,...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

MOPT confirms changes in RTV amnesties

QCOSTARICA - The Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transportes...
News

Costa Rica signs regulations to the law to attract film investments

QCOSTARICA (Summa) With the signature of President Rodrigo Chaves...
Paying the bills