Monday 12 April 2021
Tesla arrives in Costa Rica

Four models are available S, X, Y and 3 starting at US$57,000

by Rico
QCOSTARICA – They are known for their electric propulsion system, but their characteristics go further. They have a leading autopilot in autonomous driving technology, but also integrated functions such as video games or streaming such as Netflix. All these qualities belong to the Tesla, a brand of vehicles that already are on the streets of Costa Rica.

Tesla Model 3. From Tesla website

The S, X, Y and 3 models are now available in the country. The price for a brand new Tesla starts at US$57,000 – all included (sales taxes, inscription costs, etc).

The executive director of the EV Imports, Heidi Ávalos, highlighted on Saturday, April 10, the advances of the Tesla in technology and battery software, as well as these allow that, for example, the S Plaid+ model can reach a range of more than 837 kilometers (520 miles), while the others have a range between 300 and 400 kilometers.

Model 3 interior. From Tesla website

For the businesswoman, there are at least three big reasons to switch to an electric car: “First, it is substantially cheaper to operate an electric vehicle in Costa Rica. An electric vehicle can be up to eight times cheaper on fuel. The second is that electric vehicles are very pleasant to drive, the instantaneous torque (the ability of an engine to transmit its power to the wheels) is very addictive. Finally, there are environmental benefits: in Costa Rica, electricity is clean, so almost zero carbons are produced when driving an electric vehicle.”

EV Imports reported that the Tesla is – in addition – particularly desirable for its range, performance and safety ratings; but also its characteristic sentinel system of monitoring of the surroundings of the car.

Model S. From Tesla website

This feature is highlighted as a tool to combat theft and vandalism, since potential threats to the vehicle are recorded by cameras that are sent to the driver as soon as the event occurs.

Model S interior. From Tesla website

Other prominent features of this brand are its regular over-the-air system updates, which continually improve the car over time, adding new features and functionality.

In addition to Tesla, EV Imports – the first exclusively electric vehicle concessionaire in Costa Rica – offers electric car models such as the Chevy Spark, Fiat 500e, Ford Focus EV, Toyota RAV4 EV, and the Volkswagen eGolf; among others.

Tesla Cyberstruck. From Tesla website

