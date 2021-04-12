Monday 12 April 2021
Liga unveils plans for its future stadium, the most modern in Latin America

More soccer clubs are expected to improve their sports infrastructure for the coming years

by Rico
4

QCOSTARICA – La Liga Alajuelense presented the club’s new stadium project to its partners, which will be located in front of the CAR in Turrúcares de Alajuela, adjacent to the Ruta 27.

The Liga unveiled its plans for a new stadium, the most modern in Latin America, that would open in January 2025

The new stadium will have a capacity of 24,000 fans and to be the most modern in Latin America.

The cost will be US$30 million and works are expected to start in January 2023, with an open day in January 2025.

The stadium will have a capacity of 24,000 fans

The club said the pre-sale of seats for active members will begin in July and in August to the general public.

Currently, the Liga’s home is in the Morera Soto stadium in heart of Alajuela, an aging infrastructure.

According to Fernando Ocampo, president of the soccer club, La Liga has so far has not incurred any financial expenses for the design stage, but rather it has been an ad honorem effort of associates and members of the Liga who donated their enthusiasm, said

However, for the project to become a reality, there are some challenges ahead for the club, among them the expected level of pre-sales, financing approval, construction permits, and the construction contract.

National soccer is betting on having a better sports infrastructure, not only for men’s teams, but also for the benefit of women’s teams and minor leagues.

The Club Sport Herediano’s new stadium that is currently under construction

More soccer clubs are expected to follow in the footsteps of the Club Sport Herediano that is expecting to open its new stadium (currently under construction) in June 2021 and the Liga in improving their sports infrastructure for the coming years.

 

Liga unveils plans for its future stadium, the most modern in Latin America

