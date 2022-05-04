The beginning of a new wave of covid-cases in Costa Rica?

QCOSTARICA – The Ministry of Health reported in the 24 hours between Monday and Tuesday, a total of 1032 new cases of COVID-19.

In the last week, the Universidad Hispanoamericana (UH) warned that the infection or reproduction number shot up from 0.64 to 1.50, for a 90% increase in the new infections.

Ronald Evans, UH epidemiologist, described the sharp increase in new cases as alarmingly, which shows that the country could be facing the effects of a new wave of COVID-19.

The expert said he is concerned about the approach of the new government to the pandemic.

While the designated Minister of Health, Joselyn Chacon, stated last week at the announcement of her appointment by president-elect Rodrigo Chaves, that the mandatory use of masks in closed spaces would continue, Evans worries that the use of masks will be eliminated after May 8 when the new government is installed.

In Tuesday’s report, which are now weekly, the number of total covid-19 cases in Costa Rica is 857,290, of which 836,721 people have recovered and 12,148 people (1%) are active.

The total deaths related to covid-19 in Costa Ria is 8,421; 297 people are in hospital, of which 42 are in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

