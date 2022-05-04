Road deaths decreases to less than one per day

QCOSTARICA – The Policia de Transito (Traffic Police) reported a decrease in the number of deaths on the road, from 44 deaths in March to 26 last April, a 41%decrease.

These figures attract attention because the decrease occurred during a period that included Semana Santa, a period that traditionally reports an increase in road deaths.

The last time the number of road deaths was less than one per day was in November 2021, when a total of 25 deaths were counted.

Motorcyclists represent, on average, 46% of the deaths on the road so far this year 2022.

For this, the Ministry of Transport (MOPT) has made a call for motorcyclists, due to the increase in rains, to become visible on the road and reduce speed.

Speeding constitutes the first cause of death, followed by reckless driving.

Comparing years

The first quarter of the year recorded the second-highest figure, 145 (56 in January, 45 in February, 44 in March) since 1994 when there were 154 deaths on the road.

In the first quarter of 2021, when the vehicular restriction measure was still in place, 118 deaths were recorded.

