Wednesday 4 May 2022
type here...
Search

Road deaths decreases to less than one per day

The lowest since November

#AccidentsNationalNews
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Costa Rica seeks to attract adventure-loving Canadian tourists

QCOSTARICA - Exposing the multiple adventure activities and in...
Read more

Costa Rica’s productive sector asks to declare a State of Emergency Due to a serious situation in Customs

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's productive sector called on the...
Read more

Panama will increase its tourist promotion with Air Europa

Q24N (La Estrella) Panama will increase its tourism promotion...
Read more

New taxi rates allows drivers to negotiage cost of the service

QCOSTARICA - Taxi drivers can now negotiate the fare...
Read more

Comptroller rejects Riteve extension proposal

QCOSTARICA - The Contraloría General de la República (CGR)...
Read more

The beginning of a new wave of covid-cases in Costa Rica?

QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health reported in the...
Read more

Road deaths decreases to less than one per day

QCOSTARICA - The Policia de Transito (Traffic Police) reported...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢662.46 Buy

¢669.52 small> Sell

04 May 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The Policia de Transito (Traffic Police) reported a decrease in the number of deaths on the road, from 44 deaths in March to 26 last April, a 41%decrease.

These figures attract attention because the decrease occurred during a period that included Semana Santa, a period that traditionally reports an increase in road deaths.

- Advertisement -

The last time the number of road deaths was less than one per day was in November 2021, when a total of 25 deaths were counted.

Motorcyclists represent, on average, 46% of the deaths on the road so far this year 2022.

For this, the Ministry of Transport (MOPT) has made a call for motorcyclists, due to the increase in rains, to become visible on the road and reduce speed.

Speeding constitutes the first cause of death, followed by reckless driving.

Comparing years

The first quarter of the year recorded the second-highest figure, 145 (56 in January, 45 in February, 44 in March) since 1994 when there were 154 deaths on the road.

In the first quarter of 2021, when the vehicular restriction measure was still in place, 118 deaths were recorded.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleTreasury enables new website after two weeks of Conti attack
Next articleThe beginning of a new wave of covid-cases in Costa Rica?
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Comptroller rejects Riteve extension proposal

QCOSTARICA - The Contraloría General de la República (CGR) - Comptroller...
Read more

Comptroller has until May 5 to decide Riteve’s future

QCOSTARICA - On Wednesday, the Minister of Transport, Rodolfo Méndez, announced...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Politics

VP-elect denies that Costa Rica is bankrupt

QCOSTARICA - Vice-President-elect Stephan Brunner, denied that the next...
Health

Vaccination Commission approves fourth dose against Covid-19 for people over 50

QCOSTARICA - The Comisión Nacional de Vacunación y Epidemiología...
Paying the bills