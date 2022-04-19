The Best Bonus Features You Can Find in Online Slot Games

As online entertainment gets more and more fans all around the world, people become less naive about online casinos and games and start wondering whether all games are created equal in the first place (spoiler – no) and whether playing them is equally fun.

The best web casinos like the Yukon Gold Casino offer thousands of slot games, and these are not equal in terms of mechanics, fun, and profitability. Being able to evaluate them and choose among them is crucial for really entertaining and successful gambling. Bonus features are among the key things to double-check before depositing any money into a game.

What Are Bonus Features and How They Work

Bonus features are in-game features that are decided upon specifically by the software provider, and they can be present, absent, and totally different. These features are not tech specs because they are not obligatory; for example, no provider can go without a customizable size of the bet, RTP rate, or indication of volatility, but bonus features are added to make the game more engaging, entertaining, and potentially more profitable.

Different features have different effects, some mechanics are only available in products by certain providers, and bonus features do not guarantee that you will win. This is why to better understand the bonuses of a slot game, it is necessary to see what features are included. Some of the best are:

respins,

multipliers,

gamble,

bonus buys.

Respins

Free Spins are very widespread in slots and are popular among players, but they are not so much fun if Respins cannot be initiated. Free Spins are not endless, there is always a portion that is given out to the player, but if Respins can be triggered right within the session, this makes FS going much longer, bringing more wins!

Multipliers

This awesome feature literally multiplies the size of the initial bet by x2 and up to x5, depending on the rules. Some slots have only one multiplier, some have more and they are activated one by one. The rules and conditions should be double-checked, but overall, this is an awesome perk.

Gamble

This unusual perk is different gameplay built into the slot. The concept is that the user plays against a virtual dealer and has to choose one of the objects or actions in hopes of winning a prize. Most often, Gamble is about choosing one of the four cards. If the chosen card beats the Dealer’s card, the player wins and has their wins multiplied. If the player loses, the Gamble ends and normal reels-spinning is back.

Bonus Buy

This feature is rare but becomes more widespread; it allows the player to invest in the game to activate the desired mechanism, for example, Cascading Wins, Respins, Sticky Wilds, etc.

