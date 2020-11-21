As the world of online casino games continues to boom in 2020, players across the globe are choosing to head to the web for their gaming.

Whether roulette or poker or something else altogether, mobile casino games in particular have seen some serious growth in recent times. This year has set a new benchmark for quality in the world of mobile casino games. From insane graphics to massive bonuses, the best mobile casino games in 2020 are cut above the rest.

In this article, we will take a look at the best mobile casino games ranked in 2020. From titles that take inspiration from classic games to truly innovative titles, we will include a wide range of options.

- Advertisement -

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the first game in our selection of the best mobile casino games ranked in 2020.

Big Blox

From global software giant and veteran of the online casino industry, Yggdrasil, Big Blox is a high-end mobile casino game that is adored by players across the world.

This might not be the first game to use an adventure theme, yet it certainly provides an original take on this. It is possible to win 3,888x your stake, meaning the huge following that Big Blox has comes as no shock!

Using the best software on the planet, this game is perfectly matched to the mobile genre. In fact, many say that the game plays out even better on a small screen. Overall, the Big Blox slot offers great wilds, exciting themes and a great RTP to make for a great slot in general.

Aldo’s Journey

- Advertisement -

This amazing mobile casino game, also from Yggdrasil, is a truly pioneering title in the realm of slot machine games online.

Of course, the colours are one of the key draws to this game, with highly saturated and vivid hues that work to bring this beloved mobile casino game to life.

One of the most popular movie, tv show and casino game themes of all time is that of the treasure hunt, so Aldo’s Journey doesn’t win any prizes for originality. Where this slot does this slot game does win though, is in making a well-trodden path feel fresh. Aldo’s Journey is packed with exciting wilds, free spins and amazing graphics that will blow the minds of players everywhere!

Book of the Dead

A true heavyweight of the slots world, Book of the Dead is today perfectly tailored to the mobile experience. From the highly-esteemed Novomatic company, this slot follows Rich Wilde on his journey looking for the book of the dead in ancient Egyptian tombs. Sounds exciting? That’s because it is! Book of the Dead is one of the all-time best adventure slots that provide players with thrills aplenty.

The RTP rate of this game is a huge draw, as are the wilds and bonus rounds. Then there are the amazing symbols, which include mysterious Egyptian Gods. As a result, Book of the Dead has to go down as one of the best-looking mobile games ever created!