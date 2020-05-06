The City Of Puntarenas

Tuesday, 5 May 2020
Puntarenas is a port town on Costa Rica’s Gulf of Nicoya, in the province of Puntarenas. The city is home to over 100,000 and its proximity to the ocean makes it a popular destination for locals and tourists.

Puntarenas is most important in offering a commercial fishing port for the country, but it also serves as a terminal for ferries and a docking station for cruise ships that are traversing the Pacific Ocean with many on their way through the Panama Canal.

