Finding the elusive D Bar can become a feat, but once inside you will find a world completely dedicated to the most innovative cocktail bar that will transport you a century ago.

The D Bar is inspired by the speakeasy or clandestine bars that emerged during the so-called time of U.S. prohibition (1920 to 1933). Do not let the clandestine term scare you, it does not refer to anything illegal regarding the operation of this business, La Nacion reports.