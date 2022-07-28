Thursday 28 July 2022
type here...
Search

“The green madness”: Thousands of dollars found in a dump in Argentina

South AmericaArgentina
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

“The green madness”: Thousands of dollars found in a dump in Argentina

Q24N - Multiple versions of a hidden treasure have...
Read more

The sell price of the dollar fell almost ¢23

QCOSTARICA - The sell price of the dollar has...
Read more

Lack of data on covid-19 creates a feeling that Covid is over, experts warn

QCOSTARICA - May 30, 2022, is the last date...
Read more

Monkeypox: When could we have a vaccine in Costa Rica?

QCOSTARICA - There is no specific vaccine against monkeypox,...
Read more

ICT launches informative microsite for digital nomads

QCOSTARICA - Any foreigner who defines themself as a...
Read more

Demographer warns that the number of deaths from Covid-19 is a sign that the country has reached an endemic

QCOSTARICA - Covid-19 keeps 324 people hospitalized, of which,...
Read more

Constitutional Court rejects appeals of drivers claiming impossibility of obtaining RTV

QCOSTARICA - The Constitutional Court, commonly known as Sala...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢668.06 Buy

¢675.36 Sell

28 July 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

Q24N – Multiple versions of a hidden treasure have shaken the town of Las Parejas, a city in the department of Belgrano, province of Santa Fe, in the center of Argentina.

There is talk of more than US$75,000 dollars found in an open dump when an employee who worked there unexpectedly stumbled upon an old armoire where they had been hidden.

- Advertisement -

At first there was talk of US$50,000, but the figure has been updated since the event was reported last week.

Federico Báez, one of the people who found part of the loot last week, thinks there must still be more money buried. But in recent days, authorities have closed access to the dump after city residents gathered to dig for more greenbacks.

“A colleague got out of the truck and saw a 100-dollar bill on the floor. It caught our attention because it was impeccable. We each started to grab a share. It was like a game, to see who could grab the most bills. We got about $10,000 between the six of us. Then another came and found $5,000, he was luckier. I think there must be much more buried,” Báez told AFP.

A common situation in Argentina

In Las Parejas it is said that the money must have belonged to an old woman who died without heirs. They assume in the town that she had hidden the money in the false bottom of an armoire, which went to the dump after the new inhabitants of the house got rid of the old piece of furniture.

- Advertisement -

In Argentina, subject to high inflation for decades, it is common for people to save in dollars and keep the cash in their own homes, due to the mistrust of banks.

Horacio Compagnucci, mayor of the town, refers to the episode as the “locura verde” or green madness.

“I am convinced that all this green madness occurs because what is found are dollar bills. In a context in which the country is not having a good time economically, the word dollar is on everyone’s lips,” he told AFP.

Since 2019, money exchange controls have been in force in Argentina, which has become increasingly restrictive. The rules have become increasingly strict, to the point where each individual is allowed to buy no more than $200 a month.

- Advertisement -

The unusual find in Las Parejas has also given rise to numerous memes, including one of President Alberto Fernandez and his deputy Cristina Kirchner digging in the rubbish for cash.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleThe sell price of the dollar fell almost ¢23
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Argentines dump their currency in northern provinces and trade with Bolivian money

Q24N (MercoPress)  With the Argentine economy in shambles, inflation out of...
Read more

The garbage crisis worsens in Panama City

Q24N (EFE) Garbage piles accumulate in almost every corner of Panama...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Politics

Electric train project remains buried: alternative will await feasibility study

QCOSTARICA - The electric train project was buried, reported...
Dollar Exchange

The sell price of the dollar fell almost ¢23

QCOSTARICA - The sell price of the dollar has...
Paying the bills