Saturday 28 August 2021
type here...
Search

The last straw: access road to Barreal de Heredia is delayed because they forgot the sidewalks

BlogsRico's Digest
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

The last straw: access road to Barreal de Heredia is delayed because they forgot the sidewalks

RICO's DIGEST (OPINION) The new access road from the...
Read more

104 confirmed cases of delta variant in Costa Rica, 83 of them in the last three weeks

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica has identified 104 cases of...
Read more

A woman is murdered every week in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - With only days before the completion of...
Read more

Holcim buys 51% stake in Costa Rican ready-mix concrete producer

HQ - Holcim Costa Rica has announced the purchase...
Read more

The Birds of Atenas

TODAY COSTA RICA - Atenas likes to proclaim that...
Read more

What Forms of Social Proof are Used on Instagram and How this Phenomenon Helps to Boost Your Account

Digital marketing is all about making one’s presence impactful...
Read more

Online Casino In Finland

Finland is one of the 5th biggest betting nations...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

RICO’s DIGEST (OPINION) The new access road from the General Cañas highway to Barreal de Heredia, near the Castella Conservatory, will not opened as announced by the Fideicomiso Ruta Uno (Ruta Uno Trust), despite the tremendous joy at the announcement made on May 19 by the Government.

View of the work that will offer drivers new access from the General Cañas to Barreal de Heredia. What about the sidewalks? Nobody thought about that or was it noticed until residents complained.

Why the delay you ask?

- Advertisement -

The reason and honestly I couldn’t make this stuff up even if I tried, is that the road used by vehicles and pedestrians has no sidewalks.

“This forgetfulness suspends the date for the work to be enabled, which is 95% complete,” the Ruta Uno Trust reported in a statement admitting the oversight.

“Unfortunately, the draft did not contemplate the construction of sidewalks and, thanks to the approach of the citizens of the sector, it made us rethink, immediately, to establish the most appropriate way to meet the needs of pedestrian users.

“In this way, the corresponding steps were taken for field studies and defining a solution to facilitate and ensure pedestrian circulation,” explained Hadda Muñoz, project manager.

Residents had to complain before anyone realized that this new road, a marvel of Costa Rican road construction, has not sidewalks.

Remember the May 19 announcement? It was made during a personal visit to the site by President, Carlos Alvarado; the first lady, Claudia Dobles (who is heading the electric train project) and the Minister of Public Works and Transport (MOPT), Rodolfo Méndez, among others.

- Advertisement -

They all gave the go-ahead to the work because they saw it “pura vida”.

The building now of the sidewalk is not a simple matter.

“Once we receive the budget prepared by the contractor, we will be able to define the exact date of opening of the connector, since we have committed ourselves with the community and the Municipality of Heredia not to put the work into operation until the construction of the solution is completed. pedestrian, in order to guarantee the proper and safe circulation of pedestrians in that area,” concluded Hadda Muñoz, who apparently still has a job.

These are the same people responsible for the expansion plan for the San José-San Ramón section of the Ruta 1.

- Advertisement -

The Barreal road is one of seventeen works by the Trust under the “Programa de Obras Impostergables (OBIS)” – Unpostponable Works Program.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous article104 confirmed cases of delta variant in Costa Rica, 83 of them in the last three weeks
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Vehicular Restrictions for Semana Santa and April

QCOSTARICA - The sanitary vehicle restrictions for Semana Santa (Easter Week)...
Read more

Assailants target the 7 kms road to the airport

QCOSTARICA - For San Jose, the route to the international airport...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Heavy rains due to tropical wave affected 24 cantons

QCOSTARICA - Tropical wave No. 26 Saturday afternoon and...
Business

Liberty Latin America’s plans for Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - With 6.3 million subscribers in 12 countries...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.