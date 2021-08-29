Sunday 29 August 2021
type here...
Search

Today’s Vehicle Restriction August 29: “EVEN” ending Plates CANNOT circulate

The vehicle restrictions are countrywide and apply every day

National
By Q Costa Rica
Paying the bills

Latest

Today’s Vehicle Restriction August 29: “EVEN” ending Plates CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Sunday, August 29, vehicles with...
Read more

The last straw: access road to Barreal de Heredia is delayed because they forgot the sidewalks

RICO's DIGEST (OPINION) The new access road from the...
Read more

104 confirmed cases of delta variant in Costa Rica, 83 of them in the last three weeks

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica has identified 104 cases of...
Read more

A woman is murdered every week in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - With only days before the completion of...
Read more

Holcim buys 51% stake in Costa Rican ready-mix concrete producer

HQ - Holcim Costa Rica has announced the purchase...
Read more

The Birds of Atenas

TODAY COSTA RICA - Atenas likes to proclaim that...
Read more

What Forms of Social Proof are Used on Instagram and How this Phenomenon Helps to Boost Your Account

Digital marketing is all about making one’s presence impactful...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – For today, Sunday, August 29, vehicles with “EVEN” (0, 2, 4, 6, & 8) ending plates CANNOT circulate.

The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 10:00 pm, save for those under the well-known exemption.

- Advertisement -

From 10:00 pm to 5:00 am ALL vehicles are restricted from circulating, save for those under the well-known exemption.

Only vehicles included in the well-known exemptions, such as picking up and dropping off someone at the airport, rental cars, moving to and from work, and more, can circulate.

Find here the official list of exemptions. Scroll down and click on “Excepciones restricción vehicular”.

The fine for violating the restriction is ¢107,000 colones, plus costs.

 

- Advertisement -

 

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleThe last straw: access road to Barreal de Heredia is delayed because they forgot the sidewalks
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Today’s Vehicle Restriction August 28: “ODD” ending Plates CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Saturday, August 28, vehicles with "ODD" (1,...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction August 27: Plates ending in “9 & 0” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Friday, August 27, vehicles with plates ending...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Jaco

At least 160 people affected after floods in Jacó

QCOSTARICA - At least 160 people were affected by...
Jaco

Rains wreak havoc in Garabito: Municipality requires permits to act

QCOSTARICA - The heavy rains that have been reported...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.