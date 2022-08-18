Thursday 18 August 2022
type here...
Search

The lifting of the state of smergency due to covid-19 is in effect

Decree lifting the state of emergency due to the Covid-19 pandemic was published in the official government newsletter, La Gaceta

HealthThe Third Column
By Rico
The San Juan de Dios Hospital in downtown San Jose, is the one with the most, 112 of the 791 patients hospitalized for covid-19, until Monday, January 31
Paying the bills

Latest

The lifting of the state of smergency due to covid-19 is in effect

QCOSTARICA - As of Wednesday, August 17, 2022 the...
Read more

At least 13 promised announced by President Chaves must pass through the Legislative Assembly

QCOSTARICA - Ruling by 'decree' may not allow President...
Read more

Plan to legalize the use of recreational marijuana in Costa Rica in the works

QCOSTARICA - The government will present a bill to...
Read more

Costa Rica looking to sell BCR and BICSA

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rican President, Rodrigo Chaves, announced that...
Read more

MOPT extends inspection extension for new cars for six months

QCOSTARICA - The Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transportes...
Read more

Famous statue of Anne Frank in Downtown San José has been stolen

TODAY COSTA RICA - Anne Frank Statue Stolen. The...
Read more

Tourism sector concerned that Costa Ricans could “sacrifice their vacations” due to the increase in the cost of living

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's tourism sector is not registering...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢661.05 Buy

¢667.80 Sell

17 August 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – As of Wednesday, August 17, 2022 the State of Emergency due to the covid-19 pandemic was officially lifter, after the decree signed by the government was published in the official government newsletter, La Gaceta.

The declaration of an emergency due to the coronavirus allowed exceptional measures to contain the contagion, such as the closure of establishments and the restriction of circulation of vehicles, among others.

- Advertisement -

Read more: Costa Rica government puts end to ‘State of Emergency’ due to covid-19

Epidemiologist, Ana Morice, affirms that the technical criteria that support the decision to end the State of Emergency that governed the country are still pending.

The former Minister of Health, María Luisa Ávila, agreed that epidemiological data is needed and assured that there is a risk with the message that this survey gives.

According to the National Emergency Commission (CNE), the decision is based on a technical recommendation and will allow Covid-19 care to be carried out through ordinary channels.

“We can dedicate ourselves to the post-pandemic, reactivate the economy and normalize our country (…) The declaration was made as a result of the state of necessity and an urgency caused by the pandemic, but fortunately, the emergency system managed to support Costa Ricans during the peaks,” Costa Rica President Rodrigo Chaves said last week.

Chaves added that this decision does not mean that the country will stop giving preventive treatments against the disease, but rather that what is sought is that “we can also respect the freedom of each citizen regarding the obligations to be vaccinated or not.”

- Advertisement -

The decree establishing a state of National Emergency throughout the Costa Rican territory, to the health emergency situation caused by the pandemic was signed on March 16, 2020.

It is important to note that while there is no longer a State of Emergency, the pandemic continues.

Since May 30, with the fall of the Edus system of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS), due to the hack, the country does not report its updated figures of COVID-19 cases per day, nor of recovered cases, people hospitalized, or in intensive care, nor the detail of the number of tests carried out nor the percentage of positivity for this pandemic disease.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleAt least 13 promised announced by President Chaves must pass through the Legislative Assembly
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Costa Rica awaits vaccine against Covid-19 for children

QCOSTARICA - On July 14, the Comisión Nacional de Vacunación y...
Read more

Costa Rica government puts end to ‘State of Emergency’ due to covid-19

QCOSTARICA - This Wednesday President Rodrigo Chaves signed the decree that...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

MOPT extends inspection extension for new cars for six months

QCOSTARICA - The Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transportes...
Politics

Costa Rica did not oppose the election of Nicaraguan Werner Vargas for General Secretariat of SICA

QCOSTARICA - President Rodrigo Chaves, on behalf of Costa...
Paying the bills