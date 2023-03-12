Sunday 12 March 2023
The number of cases due to Covid-19 drops after several weeks of increases

By Rico
QCOSTARICA – It seems that the cases of Covid-19 are beginning to decrease, although that does not mean that your guard should be lowered, warn Health authorities.

A total of 4,926 people were infected with the virus between February 26 and March 4; that is, 637 fewer compared to the epidemiological week eight from February 19 to 25.

Despite this, 21 deaths were reported, with an average of three deaths per day. Not to mention that a daily average of hospitalized patients is 201, of which 15 are in an ICU unit, according to the Directorate of Health Surveillance.

Authorities ask the population to maintain sanitary measures and go to vaccination posts, including pharmacies and private clinics to complete the schemes against Covid-19.

