Monday 30 August 2021
The PAC still without a presidential candidate

A decision is expected today Monday, more than a week after the party's internal election

By Rico
One of the two candidates, Carolina Hidaldo (left) and Welmer Ramos (right) are expected to be nominated to lead the PAC into the 2022 presidential elections
QCOSTARICA – It’s been a week – eight days actually – since the PAC convention and the internal election to nominate a presidential candidate. And while both Carolina Hidalgo and Welmer Ramos, one of which will get the nomination, have been quiet and patient, there is growing pressure within the party to declare a winner.

Mayors, leaders from all over the country and Hernán Solano, former candidate, called on the authorities of the party’s internal electoral tribunal to declare once and for all the winner of the convention that will define the candidate for the presidency of 2022.

For its part, the party announced a few minutes ago this Monday morning that the announcement will be made tonight.

The dealy has been due to a manual count of the votes and “reviewing the appeals of the trends” leading to rumors of alleged votes irregularities and negotiations of positions for legislators, in exchange for not reporting the anomalies, which ends up affecting the party’s image even more.

“We regret the demonstrations that, within the framework of the internal convention of our party, transcended public opinion in the spokesperson of Eduardo Solano, Carolina Hidalgo’s campaign manager.

“Such statements put into question the transparency with which the internal electoral process took place and could question the legitimacy of the designation of whoever is the winner or winner, stop facing the upcoming electoral contest, “said a handful of PAC leaders in a statement released publicly.

The ballot for the PAC party internal elections on August 21: Welmer Ramos, Carolina Hidalgo and Hernán Solano (who has since dropped out of the race)

On Friday, at the beginning of the final stretch of the count, an electoral behavior “atypical for the characteristics and levels of participation of this election” was denounced.

“By democratic principle and transparency, we proceeded to denounce accordingly before the internal electoral tribunal so that they are investigated in depth. Until the electoral body provides its resolution, no trend can claim victory due to the narrow difference between one and the other,” said Eduardo Solano.

