Monday 30 August 2021
Tropical wave # 30 will bring a lot of rain this Monday

The country is entering the intense part of the rainy season that lasts until mid-November

National
By Rico
Tropical wave #30 is expected to bring downpours on Monday
QCOSTARICA – The passage of tropical wave #30 over Costa Rica is expected to cause a lot of rain this Monday.

Tropical wave #30 is expected to bring downpours on Monday

The national weather service, Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), reported that the strongest downpours are expected in the coastal areas of the Caribbean, the central and southern Pacific, areas of the border with Nicaragua and in Puerto Jiménez, in the southern zone.

The forecast for this beginning of the week is similar to that of this weekend, informed Roberto Vindas, of the IMN.

For the morning there will be isolated rains with downpours located in the Caribbean, the north, the east and the center of the Central Valley and the surroundings of the mountain ranges.

Meanwhile, many parts of the country can expect hot, sunny, and muggy weather, until the afternoon, when downpours are expected, in particular in the Pacific slope, Central Valley and the mountains.

This Sunday wave #29 generated isolated rains in the mountainous areas of the Central Valley.

