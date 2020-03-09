The risk of the coronavirus entering Nicaragua in case of confirmed cases in Costa Rica

The coronavirus covid-19 is getting closer and closer to Nicaragua, and the alerts increase in view of the possibility of the virus entering the country after 9 confirmed cases were detected in the neighboring country of Costa Rica.

“The virus is going to enter (Nicaragua) regardless of whether there are cases or not in Costa Rica and it is not a failure of the Ministry of Health that cannot prevent (the virus) from entering, the obligation of the Minsa is to detect it early,” says Leonel Argüello, medical specialist in Epidemiology.

But, before paranoia can take over the population, it is necessary to be informed about the subject.

Argüello said that we must “learn” what is reported outside our borders to be prepared to attend an eventual coronavirus emergency.

“The coronavirus is a microorganism that produces mild, moderate, severe respiratory disease and will soon enter our country, so it is important that we prepare at the individual, family and community level,” said the specialist.

The epidemiologist pointed out that if the coronavirus enters the country it is not because of the threat of cases of coronavirus in Costa Rica since there could currently be cases in Nicaragua that have not been discovered by the incubation period of the disease.

In order for health authorities to confirm suspicious cases, the specialist said that it will depend on laboratory tests and their reaction to give the results in one or two hours. “The teams, the countries have them, but the reaction is the substance in which when taking the blood, stool or phlegm sample, it is mixed with that reagent and that reacts and gives you negative or positive,” explained the epidemiologist.

The specialist said that although these tests can yield rapid results, health authorities should always continue to perform tests to confirm. “The quick test is to know if they are positive but then they must confirm, and that takes you more time. In any case, the measures that you are going to take in a person, whether or not coronavirus are equal to those of a flu,” he said.

The laboratory test of the coronavirus is performed primarily on the blood, in addition to urine, feces and phlegm. Once the case is confirmed, the treatment is the same as for the flu.

“Remember that most cases will be like the flu, only 14% will get complicated, and of that 2% can die,” said the epidemiologist, who added that all people are prone to get the virus, but the greatest risk of complication will be for the elderly or other chronic diseases.

Learn and prevention measures



Argüello said that the first thing the Nicaraguan should do is learn about the coronavirus, its warning symptoms or prevention measures. “Its symptomatology is similar to that of the flu with the rapid onset of difficulty breathing.”

According to the epidemiologist’s explanations, the coronavirus is transmitted from person to person orally, and by having contact with contaminated objects, and then touching the mouth, nose, and eyes. The virus incubation period is 14 days, and the symptoms can be seen in a couple of days or in a week. Once the case is confirmed, the quarantine will last for the duration of the virus (14 days).

The specialist insisted that the first preventive action against coronavirus is to wash the hands with soap and water regularly. When sneezing, cover with the inside of your elbow or use tissues.

He also ruled out the theory that if the coronavirus reaches the country, it would not resist high temperatures, although he clarified that the life time of the virus (in the environment) is short due to heat. Taking vitamin C does not prevent or prevent the disease.

The use of masks will be only for the patient so that the drops of saliva do not contaminate the objects around them. Once this product gets wet, it must be discarded because it harbors the virus.

Argüello recommends not to stress, eat well, rest well, exercise and practice the habit of washing your hands, a home, at work or wherever. “This is the opportunity to learn to wash your hands,” said the specialist.

At this time there no confirmed or suspicious cases of the coronavirus covid-19 in Nicaragua.

Article originally appeared on Today Nicaragua and is republished here with permission.