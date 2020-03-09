Costa Rica president Carlos Alvarado has given the task of putting the house (Casa Presidencial) in order to the Minister of Public Works and Transport, Rodolfo Mendez.

At 82, Mendez is the oldest of Alvarado’s cabinet and perhaps the most experienced in government, with a long political career: serving served in public office as legislator 1994-1998 and has served various masters (presidents) in his political career as Ministro de la Presidencia (Chief of Staff) 1990 – 1992, Minister of Finance 1992 – 1994, Minister of Public Works and Transport (under 3 presidents) 1998 – 2000 and 2018-present, and pre-presidential candidate in 2001.

He also took an active part (for the PUSC party) in the free trade agreement referendum with the United States.

Besides fixing and taking care of our roads, he is expected to clean up the mess surrounding Alvarado and his UPAD (data analysis) unit.