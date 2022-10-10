Monday 10 October 2022
The Ruta 27, NOT

#HumorToday Costa RicaPura Vida
By Rico
The Ruta 27, NOT

PURA VIDA MAE! This photo from Puntarenas A Lo...
PURA VIDA MAE! This photo from Puntarenas A Lo Meme is of Costa Rica’s Ruta 27 for all those that DO NOT know it.

Some of the comments posted include:

“That’s how they offered it to us and that’s how they charged us for it, but in reality, they made us a ‘camino de carreta’ (cart path) with deadly traps of INTELLIGENT rocks that climb onto the vehicles by themselves”.

“This is the 27 in the big head of Oscar Arias”. If you will recall, the Ruta 27 was (finally, after almost three decades of planning and construction) inaugurated in 2010, in the final days of the Arias’ second administration.

 

