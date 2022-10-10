Julia causes flooding in the Pacific and leaves more than 600 people in shelters

CNE declared a red alert in the southern zone, orange alert for the Pacific and North Zone and a yellow alert for the rest of the country. Schools are closed this Monday

QCOSTARICA – The indirect impact of Julia caused flooding in Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, mainly in Golfito, Coto Brus, Corredores, Osa and sectors of Guanacaste. In addition, the Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) – National Emergency Commission – reported on the authorization of 14 shelters for more than 600 people.

The CNE reported attending to some 380 incidents, mainly in Golfito due to the overflow of the Rio Claro, while the Bomberos (Fire Department) reported 42 emergencies, especially due to falling trees.

Alejandro Picado, president of the CNE made an assessment of the damage and declared a red alert in the southern zone. This will allow more resources to be mobilized to help affected families. The rest of the Pacific and North Zone are on orange alert, and the rest of the country on yellow alert.

According to the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), Julia, which made land as a Category 1 hurricane early Sunday in Nicaragua, indirectly affected Costa Rica, hitting hard the southern part of our country.

The overflow of the Claro River in Golfito generated the largest number of incidents.

The IMN forecasts the weather for today, Monday, October 10:

“The week begins with less rainy conditions because the country will gradually come out of Julia s influence on Monday. In the morning there will be cloudy conditions throughout the Pacific, in addition to intermittent rain. During the afternoon there will be rains and downpours in the Pacific and in a more isolated way in the Central Valley, it is expected that the rainfall will be strong but of short duration. On the other hand, little precipitation is expected in most of the Caribbean.”

The Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) reported a number of roads were and continue to be affected by weather, including major routes are Ruta 32 (San Jose – Limon), Ruta 27 (San Jose – Caldera) and various sectors of the Ruta 1 (Interamerican North) and Ruta 2 (Interamerican South).

In addition, the Ministry of Public Education (MEP) suspended classes throughout the country for today, Monday, and asked the private education centers to join in the same direction.

“It is necessary to safeguard the student population, teachers, parents and administrative staff,” reported the Minister of Education, Anna Katharina Müller Castro.

“The security of educational centers must be coordinated by the respective director and supervisor, together with the educational or administrative board,” added the Education Minister.

