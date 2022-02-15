The Ultimate Guide To The Winter Olympics 2022

The start of a two-week winter sport extravaganza is nearly upon us. The Winter Olympics are underway with the opening ceremonies on February 4th. It promises to be a thrilling period of sports, with many fans from across the world tuning in to watch sports that they typically wouldn’t see at any other time. You can find out everything you need to know about the Winter Olympics right here.

When & Where Are The Winter Olympics

Beijing will host the Winter Olympics this year, becoming the first host city to ever hold both the summer and winter Olympia. It is also the third straight Olympics to be held in Asia, following the 2018 Winter Olympics, which were held in Pyeongchang and the 2020 Summer Olympics staged in Tokyo, Japan.

The Winter Olympics gets underway on February 4th with the opening ceremony taking place in the Beijing National Stadium. The same arena will also stage the closing ceremony, which takes place on February 20th.

Winter Olympics Sports

A total of seven sports will be taking place at the Winter Olympics this year, with 109 events across 15 disciplines. It was announced in 2018 by the IOC that there would be an increased number of events, with women’s monobob, women’s big air freestyle and mixed relay events in short track speed skating among the most exciting events added.

Snowboarding promises to be one of the most exciting sports taking place, with eleven medals up for grabs. Among the events being staged in this sport are the men’s and women’s slopestyle, parallel giant slalom and halfpipe. The sport with the most medals available is speed skating, as 14 medals will be handed out to the top male and female performers. A full list of the sports of the 2022 Winter Olympics program can be found below:

Alpine Skiing

Biathlon

Bobsleigh

Cross-Country Skiing

Curling

Figure Skating

Freestyle Skiing

Ice Hockey

Luge

Nordic Combined

Short Track Speed Skating

Skeleton

Ski Jumping

Snowboarding

Speed Skating

Successful Winter Olympic Nations

The Winter Olympics has been held every four years since 1924, with the event being staged since its inception except for the years between 1939 and 1945 due to the Second World War. Six countries have won medals at every edition of the Winter Olympics, including Austria, Sweden, and Finland.

The United States is the only nation to have won at least one gold in every edition of the event. However, they are still only the second most successful nation at the Winter Olympics. The US has won 105 golds and a total of 307 medals. Norway is the most successful nation at the Winter Olympics, as they have won 132 golds, 125 silvers and 111 bronze medals. Canada is also one of the most successful nations, as they have won 200 medals in total.

Norway has topped the medal table on the most number of occasions, having ended the games with the most golds on eight occasions. Canada, Germany, Russia, Sweden and the United States have also ended the event on top spot.

Countries Competing In Beijing

A total of 90 members of the National Olympic Committee will be represented at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Kenya was set to send one athlete, but withdrew. Two nations will be sending athletes to the Winter Olympics for the first time in their history, with both Saudi Arabia and Haiti making their debuts in Beijing.

Heavyweight nations such as the United States, Germany, Sweden, and Norway are taking bid teams for the Olympics. Meanwhile, Canada, France, and the United Kingdom all have strong traveling parties. American Samoa, Trinidad, Tobago and Peru are all taking athletes to the games in Beijing having missed the 2018 games. Meanwhile, countries such as South Africa, Togo, Tonga, and North Korea will be absent from the 2022 games after sending athletes to the games four years ago.

Leading Winter Olympic Medal Hopes

There is no shortage of stars that will be looking to win gold in Beijing this winter, and below we will examine some of the athletes most likely to win gold medals.

Sebastien Toutant

Canadian snowboarder Sebastien Toutant comes to Beijing looking to successfully defend the Olympic gold he won four years ago. The 29-year-old was the winner of the Big Air in 2018, and has since won silver at the World Championships in Aspen.

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde

Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde has a number of excellent chances at the Winter Olympics, as he looks to land a first Olympic gold medal. He was 13th in the Super-G and 15th in Downhill in 2018. However, as a multiple World Cup winner, he has every chance in Beijing.

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo

Another Norwegian star that looks set to have an exciting winter in Beijing is Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo. The 25-year-old has won three Olympic gold medals and nine golds at the World Championships. His strongest chances of medals in Beijing come in the men’s Skiathlon and men’s sprint freestyle.

Venues & Budget

The vast majority of the venues that will be used during the Winter Olympics were established for the Summer Olympics in 2008. Among the biggest venues that will be used once again are the Beijing National Stadium, the Capital Indoor Stadium, and the Beijing National Indoor Stadium. The Big Blue Shougang and Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Village were both developed specifically for the Winter Olympics. Venues outside of Beijing will also be used.

Yanqing will host the alpine skiing, bobsleigh, and luge, with the National Alpine Ski Center and National Sliding Center among the venues. Meanwhile, the zone of Zhangjiakou boasts the National Ski Jumping Center, National Biathlon Center, and Genting Snow Park, which will host snowboarding, ski jumping, and biathlon among other events.

Diplomatic Concerns Surrounding Winter Olympics

Like any major sporting event, the announcement that Beijing would be hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics was met with resistance. Many of the concerns center around the human rights issues in the country, along with the environmental impact and cost of the event also gaining concerns.

Many concerns focused on the story of the mysterious disappearance of tennis star Peng Shuai after she made a sexual assault allegation against Zhang Gaoli. Diplomatic figures in countries such as the United States, Australia, and Sweden have later revealed that they will not be attending the event. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have also played a big role, with the NHL revealing that no players from the league will be sent to the Winter Olympics.

However, the Winter Olympics still promises to be a hugely popular sporting event, with some of the brightest stars on show.

