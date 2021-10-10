The United Kingdom clarifies that Costa Ricans will have to quarantine

QCOSTARICA – After the announcement that Costa Rica will no longer be on the UK travel red list for Covid-19, the British embassy clarified that Costa Rica will have to quarantine.

This is because the United Kingdom does accept Costa Rica’s vaccination certificates.

“The vaccination certificates issued in Costa Rica are not yet homologated in the United Kingdom. This means that if someone travels to England with a Costa Rican vaccination certificate, they will have to follow the same rules as an unvaccinated person,” the UK embassy clarified.

Before traveling, Costa Rican nationals must take a Covid-19 test up to three days prior to the trip to England and pre-book and pay for the Covid-19 tests on day 2 and day 8 in England, after their arrival.

In addition, Costa Ricans have to complete a location form, which is to be completed hours before arrival, where they will be in quarantine for 10 days on arrival.

In the case of quarantine, it is possible that it can be terminated early if paying for a private Covid-19 test through the “Test to Release” scheme on day 5. If the result is negative (and the result of your day 2 test result was negative or inconclusive) you can end your quarantine.

The Test to Release test cannot be taken until you have been in England for 5 full days, nor if you have been in or through a country or territory on the red list in the 10 days before you arrive in England.

