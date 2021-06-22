Tuesday 22 June 2021
The United States will distribute 55 million vaccines against Covid-19 in Latin America, Africa and Asia

by Rico
QCOSTARICA – The United States presented on Monday a plan to share 55 million doses of coronavirus vaccines worldwide, with approximately 75% of the doses allocated to Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia and Africa.

More than 40 million doses will be distributed, in countries considered “regional priorities”.

“Of the 80 million promised by Biden, 25 began to be delivered earlier this month, and another 55 million remains to be allocated, which will be distributed” as quickly as possible,” said Jen Psaki, a spokeswoman for the White House.

The plan fulfills President Joe Biden’s commitment to share 80 million American-made vaccines with countries around the world.

For their part, through direct distribution, the recipient nations will be Colombia, Argentina, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Panama, among others.

How many doses each of those countries will receive is yet unknown.

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

