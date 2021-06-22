Tuesday 22 June 2021
type here...
BusinessConsumptionRedaqtedBankingSinpe

Treasury threatens to close doors to Sinpe Móvil to avoid tax evasion

Merchants defend that collection data show that payment method "is not the bad guy in the movie"

by Rico
12

QCOSTARICA – What had been a good tool as a payment mechanism for sellers and businesses, the Ministry of Finance (Treasury) has in its sights the Sinpe Móvil service, warning that it could be used to evade the payment of taxes.

“In Sinpe, transactions that would pay VAT outside Sinpe must pay VAT. It is the obligation of the Ministry of Finance to combat tax evasion,” Ministry of Finance

“Sinpe Móvil is becoming a problem for us from the point of view of (tax) evasion; it one of those things that are born with goodwill, it was intended to facilitate transactions, but now it is an evasion mechanism, to deposit me and there is no invoice”, considered Elián Villegas, Minister of Finance, in a recent event of the College of Economic Sciences.

- Advertisement -

The special attention paid by the Treasury to Sinpe responds to the gradual increase in transactions that has been taking place through that platform, which derive from the facility enabled by some financial entities to allow payments of more than ¢200,000 colones per day.

For example, only in 2020, 55 million transactions were carried out on this platform, moving one trillion colones.

Read more: Will that be Cash or Sinpe Móvil?

However, merchants refute the assertion that this platform encourages tax evasion, since they consider that, if so, the collection would show a fall and rather in recent months the opposite is reflected, according to Alonso Elizondo, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce.

- Advertisement -

Along these lines, between March 2018 and March 2021, the number of transactions through Sinpe Móvil showed a significant rebound and, at the same time, the amount that the Treasury received for the sales tax also grew by 31%.

The truth of the case is that the tax authority is trying to find mechanisms to guarantee that money movements through this platform pay the corresponding taxes.

Clarifying that, yes, the issue lies in the purchases of goods and services taxed, not the simple movements of money between accounts.

“In Sinpe, transactions that would pay VAT outside Sinpe must pay VAT. It is the obligation of the Ministry of Finance to combat tax evasion,” reported the Treasury.

That is to say, it is not that it is intended to collect VAT or any other tax on money movements between own accounts, remittances in favor of family or friends or remittances where there is no transaction for the purchase and sale of goods or services.

What to do?

“The simplest thing is to force merchants to make a report of their sales according to the means of payment used and cross that with the data of the Central Bank, as well as a campaign to educate that requesting an electronic invoice is mandatory,” said Gerardo Corrales, economist at Economía Hoy.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleThe United States will distribute 55 million vaccines against Covid-19 in Latin America, Africa and Asia
Next articlePandemic reinforces the Costa Rica’s attractiveness as a global destination for wellness tourism
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Pandemic reinforces the Costa Rica’s attractiveness as a global destination for wellness tourism

QCOSTARICA - The pandemic caused by Covid-19 fuels the strategy of...
Read more

Treasury threatens to close doors to Sinpe Móvil to avoid tax evasion

QCOSTARICA - What had been a good tool as a payment...
Read more

MOST READ

Pandemic reinforces the Costa Rica’s attractiveness as a global destination for wellness tourism

National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction June 22: plates ending in 3 & 4 CANNOT circulate

Rico -
Today, Tuesday, June 22, plates ending in 3 & 4 CANNOT circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction June 17: 7 & 8 CANNOT circulate

Rico -
Today, Thursday, June 17, vehicles with plates ending 7 & 8 CANNOT circulate The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm,...
Turrialba

Heavy downpours generated the first phreatic eruption of this year at the Turrialba volcano

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Several residents of La Pastora, La Central and Monte Calas, in the vicinity of the Turrialba volcano, heard a loud rumbling early...
National

Fifth tropical wave precipitation will be heavier in the north of the country

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - For this Wednesday, the arrival of the fifth tropical wave of the season is expected, thus reinforcing the rainy activity mainly to...
News

Informants assisted OIJ in corruption investigations, says the minister

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The investigation into alleged bribery of public officials in exchange for contracts for road works, received help from informants within the Consejo...
Health

The United States will distribute 55 million vaccines against Covid-19 in Latin America, Africa and Asia

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The United States presented on Monday a plan to share 55 million doses of coronavirus vaccines worldwide, with approximately 75% of the...
Politics

Cynthia Ann Telles named new U.S. Ambassador to Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Today, U.S. President Joe Biden announced his nomination of Dr. Cynthia Ann Telles as United States ambassador to Costa Rica. According to the...
Consumption

New trends in coffee consumption challenge sector

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Changes in consumption habits in terms of times, types of preparation and specialties challenge the coffee sector. Most of the consumers in Costa...
Front Page

Since 2018 MECO has received contracts from the State for more than ¢139 billion

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Almost ¢140 billion colones (US$227 million dollars) is the amount the MECO construction company was able to snare for public works contracts...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.