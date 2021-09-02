Q Magazine

There is a new queen: Valeria Rees is designated as Miss Costa Rica 2021

By Rico
QCOSTARICA -The Miss Costa Rica Organization chose Valeria Rees as the new sovereign of Costa Rican beauty.

The international organization of the Miss Universe beauty pageant allows that, due to the effects of the global pandemic of COVID-19 and the sanitary restrictions that exist at the international level, the local production can designate a participant as an official representative of our country.

“After a rigorous evaluation and for her excellence in the participation of the previous contest, in which she achieved the position of first finalist, it is that today Miss Valeria Rees is awarded the title of Miss Costa Rica, 2021,” reported the organization.

The 28-year-old law student and with a long history of modeling in Costa Rica, will represent our country in the Miss Universe pageant, which will be held in Eilat, Israel in December.

The contest will be on its 70th anniversary, of the most important beauty crown on the planet.

This is the second time that Televisora de Costa Rica, owner of the Miss Costa Rica contest franchise, selects its queen without holding a contest. The previous was in 2017 when Elena Correa was chosen as Miss Costa Rica that year.

