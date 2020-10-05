Confidential

Costa Rica model chosen Bikini Team model of the month

Models With Their Bodies Painted In The Colors World Cup 2018 Teams

Confidential Rico -
Colombian artist Giovanni Zitro published photos of models, with their bodies painted in the colors of all the 32 national teams playing in World...
Danielle Herrington Topless in Costa Rica


Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Danielle Herrington recently visited Costa Rica's Pacific coast and wanted the whole world see her, posting a very sexy, hot...
By Luis Morales
Costa Rica's Karina Ramos is Bikini Team October 2020 Model of the Month.

COSTA RICA CONFIDENTIAL – Bikini Team announced the choice of Costa Rica’s Karina Ramos for their October 2020 Model of the Month.

 

“Karina is a gorgeous model from the Latin American country of Costa Rica. Pura Vida, mae!,” wrote BikiniTeam.com co-founder, photographer & filmmaker John Neyrot, who caught up with the beautiful “Tica” while at Hedonism II in Negril, Jamaica.

“I met Karina at Paradise Challenge at Hedonism while working for Hooked on Fashion Live and I said to myself was ‘WOW’ when I first saw her,” stated Neyrot. “She is a beautiful redhead and we had an amazing time shooting in Jamaica. I was stoked to shoot her on Miami Beach as well.”

Each month, Bikini Team publishes the Model of the Month. The women selected for this prestigious honor will all exhibit the same qualities which include having both inner/outer beauty, be social media savvy and an established model or aspiring actress.

At 20, Karina won the Miss Costa Rica pageant which she won and represented the country in the 2014 Miss Universe pageant. In 2016, Karina participated on Costa Rica’s version of “Dancing With the Stars” and walked the runway for designers during New York Fashion Week, Los Ángeles Fashion Week, and Miami Swim Week.

 

While she is still modeling, much of her time is taken up overseeing her own empowerment school based on modeling and communication skills called: Imagination Empowerment. Karina is also very busy managing her clothing brand named Fireproof.

See more of Karian Ramos at COSTA RICA CONFIDENTIAL.

