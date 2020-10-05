Costa Rica model chosen Bikini Team model of the month

COSTA RICA CONFIDENTIAL – Bikini Team announced the choice of Costa Rica’s Karina Ramos for their October 2020 Model of the Month.

“Karina is a gorgeous model from the Latin American country of Costa Rica. Pura Vida, mae!,” wrote BikiniTeam.com co-founder, photographer & filmmaker John Neyrot, who caught up with the beautiful “Tica” while at Hedonism II in Negril, Jamaica.

“I met Karina at Paradise Challenge at Hedonism while working for Hooked on Fashion Live and I said to myself was ‘WOW’ when I first saw her,” stated Neyrot. “She is a beautiful redhead and we had an amazing time shooting in Jamaica. I was stoked to shoot her on Miami Beach as well.”

Each month, Bikini Team publishes the Model of the Month. The women selected for this prestigious honor will all exhibit the same qualities which include having both inner/outer beauty, be social media savvy and an established model or aspiring actress.

At 20, Karina won the Miss Costa Rica pageant which she won and represented the country in the 2014 Miss Universe pageant. In 2016, Karina participated on Costa Rica’s version of “Dancing With the Stars” and walked the runway for designers during New York Fashion Week, Los Ángeles Fashion Week, and Miami Swim Week.

While she is still modeling, much of her time is taken up overseeing her own empowerment school based on modeling and communication skills called: Imagination Empowerment. Karina is also very busy managing her clothing brand named Fireproof.

See more of Karian Ramos at COSTA RICA CONFIDENTIAL.