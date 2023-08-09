Wednesday 9 August 2023
These 3 factors that will lead Costa Rica to higher growth

BusinessEconomyNational
Avatar photo
By Rico
QCOSTARICA — Production in Costa Rica is now estimated to increase by 4.2% instead of the previously estimated 3.3%, which is expected to bring about job opportunities, steady interest rates, and more investment.

According to Pablo González, an economic analyst for the Mercado de Valores (Costa Rica’s Stock Market), various factors are contributing to this increase, such as greater external demand resulting from a rise in exports and a strong performance of the Special Production Regime, particularly in the medical equipment sector.

Optimism is widespread in most sectors, apart from trade, transportation, and agriculture.

The figure had shifted compared to May, yet there are still potential dangers that may impede this forecast.

Reduced economic growth in major trading partners like the US and Europe, along with escalated geopolitical conflicts and their impact on trade and raw material prices, are a few of the hazards highlighted by Róger Madrigal, President of the Banco Central de Costa Rica (BCCR) – Central Bank.

 

 

 

