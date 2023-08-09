Wednesday 9 August 2023
Saudi Arabia wants to promote more tourism and investment for Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA — With the purpose of promoting more investment and tourism for Costa Rica, Khalid Al-Falih, investment minister of Saudi Arabia, visited the country and met with government authorities, including President Rodrigo Chaves.

“We are going to work on investments and relations at the bilateral level, as a base, that allows us to support the next level of society, which consists of seeing Costa Rica as a ‘hub’ or a launch pad, to approach the region as a whole,” Al-Falih said.

During the visit by Minister Khalid Al-Falih the Costa Rican Foreign Ministry confirmed that Saudi Arabia will open an Embassy in Costa Rica, both nations signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the Promotion of Commercial Relations, which was added to the Memorandum of Understanding on Political Consultations of March 2018.

President Rodrigo Chaves and government hierarchs received the Hon. Mr. Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Investment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to discuss strategic opportunities between both countries.

Saudi Arabia is one of the most powerful economies in the world, being part of the G20 block that accounts for 85% of the world’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), 75% of world trade, and two-thirds of the global population.

 

 

 

