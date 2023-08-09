Saudi Arabia wants to promote more tourism and investment for Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA — With the purpose of promoting more investment and tourism for Costa Rica, Khalid Al-Falih, investment minister of Saudi Arabia, visited the country and met with government authorities, including President Rodrigo Chaves.

“We are going to work on investments and relations at the bilateral level, as a base, that allows us to support the next level of society, which consists of seeing Costa Rica as a ‘hub’ or a launch pad, to approach the region as a whole,” Al-Falih said.

- Advertisement -

During the visit by Minister Khalid Al-Falih the Costa Rican Foreign Ministry confirmed that Saudi Arabia will open an Embassy in Costa Rica, both nations signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the Promotion of Commercial Relations, which was added to the Memorandum of Understanding on Political Consultations of March 2018.

Saudi Arabia is one of the most powerful economies in the world, being part of the G20 block that accounts for 85% of the world’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), 75% of world trade, and two-thirds of the global population.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter

Telegram

Tumblr

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Mastodon

WhatsApp

Email

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related