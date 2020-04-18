What are restrictions on driving and businesses for this weekend, Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19?

In practice, no one will be able to drive their car or motorcycle this weekend, except to go to the supermarket or pharmacy, which must be justified to a Traffic Police or Fuerza Publica official if you are stopped.

The vehicular restrictions applied for the weekend:

On Saturday, only Odd plates (1, 3, 5, 7 and 9) will be able to circulate between 5 am and 7 pm

On Sunday, only Even plates (0, 2, 4, 6 and 8) will be able to circulate between 5 am and 7 pm

From 7:00 pm to 5:00 am, the traffic ban applies for all license plates, unless the driver can demonstrate that it is a health emergency or is one of the exempted vehicles.

The fine for violating the restriction on Saturday or Sunda is ¢110,000, plus six points on the driver’s license and most likely seizure of license plates and/or vehicle.

In the case businesses, all establishments that receive the public must close, including restaurants, who will be allowed to only offer take-out or home delivery and subject to vehicle restrictions.

Pretty much only supermarkets and pharmacies will be open and close early due to the vehicular restrictions.

Public transportation (buses) will operate from 4 am to 11 pm, but no standing passengers allowed.

Taxis can circulate 24 hours.

What about those who have to go to their jobs? They can, but if they are stopped, they must present the employer’s letter stating the name and surname of the employee, day and place of residence. Also, it is convenient to provide work ID.

All these measures try to prevent, during the weekend, clustering or meetings that favor the spread of the new coronavirus, which has already caused the death of four Costa Ricans and the contagion of 649.