These are the sanitary measures that will be applied from today, May 10

QCOSTARICA – Starting today, Monday, May 10, shops, restaurants and other customer service establishments will be able to reopen their doors in the 45 cantons of the Central Valley.

At midnight on Sunday, the measures established since May 3 as a strategy to reduce the mobility of people and reduce the contagion of covid-19 become ineffective.

Thus, stores in general, restaurants, department stores, beauty salons, barbershops and aesthetics, churches, gyms, among others, will be able to provide services but at the same time that vehicles will be allowed to circulate, from 5 am to 9 pm.

This condition was confirmed this Sunday by Casa Presidencial, which also announced that this Monday meetings with various sectors, such as commerce, tourism, culture and sports, among others, will be reactivated to discuss actions to slow down the speed of transmission of the virus.

Meanwhile, the daytime restriction by license plate number will be maintained, until May 31.

This only for the Central Valley

San José province: San José center, Escazú, Desamparados, Aserrí, Mora, Goicoechea, Santa Ana, Alajuelita, Vásquez de Coronado, Tibás, Moravia, Montes de Oca, Curridabat, Puriscal, Tarrazú, Acosta, Turrubares, Dota and León Cortés.

Alajuela province: Alajuela center, Poás, Atenas, Grecia, Sarchí, Palmares, Naranjo, San Ramón and Alfaro Ruíz.

Heredia province: Heredia center, Barva, Santo Domingo, Santa Bárbara, San Rafael, San Isidro, Belén, Flores and San Pablo.

Cartago province: Cartago center, Paraíso, La Unión, Alvarado, Oreamuno, Jiménez, Turrialba and El Guarco.

In all those cantons the daytime restrictions are from 5:00 am to 9:00 pm, based on the last digit of the vehicle:

Mondays: plates ending in 1 and 2

Tuesdays: plates ending in 3 and 4

Wednesdays: plates ending in 5 and 6

Thursdays: plates ending in 7 and 8

Fridays: plates ending in 9 and 0

In addition, restrictions are maintained on weekends:

Saturdays: only plates ending in odd numbers (1, 3, 5, 7 & 9) CANNOT circulate

Sundays: only plates ending in odd number seven numbers (0, 2, 4, 6 & 8) CANNOT circulate

The nighttime restrictions continue every night from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am, applying to all vehicles save for those the well-known exemptions.

The official list of restrictions and exemptions can be found here.

These are the restrictions countrywide

Daytime restrictions are maintained on weekends, from 5:00 am to 9:00 pm to May 31:

The official list of restrictions and exemptions can be found here.