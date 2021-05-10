Monday 10 May 2021
type here...
HQNationalSan Jose

San José is the queen province of street brawls

by Rico
39

QCOSTARICA – Frequently the 911 emergency services receive calls reporting street brawls, “pleitos” in Spanish, and most are made from San José. And many involve two women.

Lately, on social networks, videos of street brawls are uploaded, many involving two or more women.

Also, the number of people who record these “los pleitos” (brawls) and then upload them to social networks seems to have grown.

- Advertisement -

One of the freshest videos is of a brawl that occurred this Tuesday, May 4, at 9 pm in Purral de Goicoechea, two women get into a melee over a can of tuna.

Police reported a group of onlookers had gathered by the time they arrived on the scene in the areas known as Los Cuadros and Fotos Leo.

The two women were between 20 and 25 years old, neither was arrested and the authorities remained at the scene for a reasonable time to avoid a further brawl that could have escalated to something much worse.

Between January and so far in May, 911 has logged between 2,300 and 2,600 calls per month. That only for in the capital. The total number of cases is now around 10,000.

- Advertisement -

The second province with the most “bochincheros” (melees, skirmishes or scuffles) is Alajuela, which registers 4,760 and then Puntarenas, 2,494 reports.

In El Roble de Puntarenas, an area also affected by deadly attacks recenlty, someone recorded a brawl that included a pregnant woman. In a similar incident, a mother is seen carrying a child of about 3 years sitting on an adult bike; Another woman approaches and hits her and the little boy falls and a brawl ensues.

“I see, I enjoy and I don’t get involved”

Arnoldo Mendoza, vice president of the College of Sociology Professionals, explains that the levels of violence are increasing and some people behave like voyeurs, that is, they enjoy watching what others do, bu never participate.

“The levels of violence are involving us all, not just men. Our society has not worked to reduce violence, but it is obvious that with this pandemic it has not been possible to do it in the best way,” he said.

Mendoza explains that behind the videos of the brawls there are high levels of frustration, sadness, fatigue and concern about what is seen in the news or problems with work. There are those who cannot manage those feelings and they explode easily.

“Our society is sick and that affects us all. We are not solving our problems in an assertive way (talking, looking for solutions), it is easier to hit someone and think ‘I got it out of me’ and it doesn’t matter if I got my hair pulled, because I dished it out too,” Mendoza explained.

- Advertisement -

And, of course, we cannot put aside the instigators, “carboneros” in Spanish, those who, instead of looking for a way to stop a brawl, heat up the atmosphere so that one occurs.

The result is often a ‘Roman circus’, people rolling on the ground and not solving the underlying problems.

Authorities call for control or emotions because something as simple as a shove or a push could easily end in tragedy.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleThese are the sanitary measures that will be applied from today, May 10
Next article66% of ICU patients are under 60 years of age
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

MOST READ

CCSS makes the “morning after pill” available to all women who require it

National

Two people die every day in Costa Rica in traffic accidents

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Two people die, on average, every day in our country due to road accidents, collisions, or rollovers, according to a report from...
Business

Boeing boosts production capacity in Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Cooperativa Autogestionaria de Servicios Aeroindustriales (COOPESA), the Costa Rican company that started as a manufacturer of bus bodies until 1993, and...
Coronavirus

A Few More Ways to Convince Hesitant Friends and Family to Get Their Vax

Q Costa Rica -
VICE.com - As the New York Times reported Monday morning, public health experts are worried that the elusive concept of reaching COVID-19 herd immunity...
Weather

Rainy season official commenced in the Central Valley this week

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - If you have been putting, resisting to give in, to carry an umbrella, take note:  the rainy season of the Central Valley...
Electric Vehicles

Chevrolet installs its first charger for electric cars at its headquarters in Ayarco

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - With more than 1,600 electric cars of various brands circulating in the country and Chevrolet's new proposal for the second half of...
Trends

Entertainment Or Nature. What’s Better In Costa Rica?

Carter Maddox -
Costa Rica is a country filled with beautiful nature, miles of coastline, and even volcanic formations. All these things make it a wonderful place...
Vaccine

Costa Rica received the largest to date batch of covid-19 vaccines

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A new batch with 124,020 doses of the covid-19 vaccine landed on national soil this Tuesday night, as part of the weekly...
Health

Today’s Covid News: 2,555 new cases on Wednesday; 1,123 in hospital

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Following a drop of new cases of covid-19 over the long weekend, the ugly head of the virus resurfaced on Wednesday with...
Today Costa Rica

The 20 best places to visit in Costa Rica

Rico -
LONELY PLANET - Costa Rica is famous for its lush coasts, biodiverse jungles, stunning waterfalls, and dramatic volcanoes – not to mention a mix...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.