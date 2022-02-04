Friday 4 February 2022
type here...
Search

Third dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 to be applied after five months

HealthRico's Covid-19 DigestVaccine
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Costa Rica and Canada sign agreement to exchange sports experiences

QCOSTRICA - The University of Ottawa (Canada) and the...
Read more

Banco Nacional projects the dollar exchange rate to hit ¢665

QCOSTARICA - The State bank, Banco Nacional (BNCR) reported...
Read more

How Your Company Can Benefit From a Total Health Management Solution

A flourishing workforce results in a high-performing organization. That’s...
Read more

Most municipalities rule out applying ‘Ley Seca’ for national elections

QCOSTARICA - The majority of municipalities rule out applying...
Read more

Third dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 to be applied after five months

QCOSTARICA - The Comisión Nacional de Vacunación y Epidemiología...
Read more

Sanitary vehicle restriction is suspended to Monday for Elections

QCOSTARICA - Due to the national elections on Sunday,...
Read more

Presidential elections on Sunday likely to head to second round

QCOSTARICA - The presidential elections on Sunday, February 6,...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The Comisión Nacional de Vacunación y Epidemiología del Ministerio de Salud (CNVE) – National Commission for Vaccination and Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health, approved reducing the interval for the application of the third dose against Covid-19 to five months after the second dose.

The placement of the third dose is enabled for people over 58 years of age, first responders, and public and private education officials. In addition, contingency plans for those over 18 years of age.

- Advertisement -

Before it was applied six months after the second dose.

Roberto Arroba, secretary of the CNVE, explained that it was also agreed that there should be no interval between the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine and other vaccines.

Juan José Romero, an epidemiologist at the Universidad Nacional (UNA), explained that this decision is the one that other countries have already applied and is in line with strengthening people’s immune systems.

Authorities of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) called on all people to verify the schedules and vaccinations enabled in their communities and to remain attentive to official communications from health centers.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleSanitary vehicle restriction is suspended to Monday for Elections
Next articleMost municipalities rule out applying ‘Ley Seca’ for national elections
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Costa Rica will receive 500,000 anticovid vaccines from Moderna from Spain

QCOSTARICA  -The Government of Costa Rica announced Tuesday that in the...
Read more

AstraZeneca’s covid-19 vaccine soon to be in pharmacies in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Farmanova S.A. is the first to be authorized by...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Fuel Prices

Gasoline and other fuels will be more expensive on Wednesday

QCOSTARICA - At the stroke of midnight tonight, well...
Health

Costa Rica defends vaccination of minor despite parental opposition

QCOSTARICA - The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social  (CCSS)...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.