Friday 4 February 2022
Sanitary vehicle restriction is suspended to Monday for Elections

By Rico
The continued vehicle restrictions aim to mitigate infections and hospital saturation due to the imminent entry into Costa Rica of the delta variant of the new coronavirus, which is more transmissible
QCOSTARICA – Due to the national elections on Sunday, February 6, the health vehicle restrictions are suspended on Thursday and continue suspended to Monday, February 7.

Héctor Fernández, Director of the Electoral Registry, explained that the measure was taken because the restriction constitutes a risk for the full exercise of the vote.

Fernández explained that the decision was made by the magistrates of the Tribunal Supremo de Elecciones (TSE) – electoral tribunal, protected by the fact that the police forces are under their command during the days of the elections.

This Wednesday the TSE and the Observation Mission of the Organization of American States (OAS) signed the agreement for electoral observation to be carried out by 17 representatives of 8 different nationalities.

 

