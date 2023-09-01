Friday 1 September 2023
type here...
Search

This is how the Black Culture Festival was lived in Limón

NationalLimonRedaqted
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Goverment’s proposed reduction of Marchamo differs significantly from the stance of the opposition

QCOSTAIRCA -- The discussion concerning the decrease of the...
Read more

This is how the Black Culture Festival was lived in Limón

QCOSTARICA -- On Thursday, August 31, the main streets...
Read more

Nicoya centenarians stars of Netflix documentary

QCOSTARICA -- The inhabitants of Nicoya, Costa Rica, are...
Read more

Ranking the Top Four Boxers From Costa Rica

When people think of the most impressive boxers, their...
Read more

Cruise season begins in Puntarenas with the arrival of some 2,000 tourists

QCOSTARICA -- The 2023-2024 cruise season began in Puntarenas...
Read more

A Landlord tries to take advantage of a “dumb gringo” tenant

RICO'S Q -- Yesterday, August 30, was supposed to...
Read more

Costa Rica is included in ‘Global Entry’

QCOSTARICA -- Costa Ricans will be able to enter...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢532.97 BUY

¢539.75 SELL

01 September 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA — On Thursday, August 31, the main streets of Limón were filled with floats, traditional costumes, color, music and dances, with the return of the Grand Parade de Gala, after two years of not being performed, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This parade is part of the activities of the Festival de la Cultura Negra Limón 2023 “Back to Our Roots”, within the framework of the Día de la Persona Negra y la Cultura Afrocostarricense (Black Person and Afro-Rican Culture) and as a closure of the historical month of Afro-descendence in Costa Rica.

- Advertisement -

The event was organized by the Association Civic Ethnic Cultural Committee of Limón, which the Ministry of Culture and Youth is part.

Why does Costa Rica Afro-Costa Rican History Month?

According to the latest national census, 8% of Costa Ricans are of African descent, half of whom live in the province of Limón, on the Caribbean coast.

In the 1980s, Costa Rica decreed August 31 as the Día del Negro (Black Peoples Day), which was later expanded by degree to the celebration of the Día del Negro y la Cultura Afrocostarricense (Black Peoples and Afro-Costa Rican Culture Day).

On April 26, 2018, Law no. 9526 was published in the National Gazette, declaring August the Month of the History of African-Descended Peoples in Costa Rica.

- Advertisement -

In order to gain insight into the multicultural origins of the country, it is necessary to look back to its past. Christopher Columbus’ arrival to the Caribbean coast in 1502 brought about the settlement of Jamaicans of various backgrounds, including Asian, Indian, Chinese and Italian cultures. Likewise, it is necessary to acknowledge the Bribri and Cabécar indigenous groups who have been living in the Talamanca mountains since then and still do today.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleNicoya centenarians stars of Netflix documentary
Next articleGoverment’s proposed reduction of Marchamo differs significantly from the stance of the opposition
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Nicoya centenarians stars of Netflix documentary

QCOSTARICA -- The inhabitants of Nicoya, Costa Rica, are the protagonists...
Read more

A Landlord tries to take advantage of a “dumb gringo” tenant

RICO'S Q -- Yesterday, August 30, was supposed to be the...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Trends

Ranking the Top Four Boxers From Costa Rica

When people think of the most impressive boxers, their...
National

ask the government to declare a state of emergency in the face of the immigration crisis

QCOSTARICA -- A motion was unanimously approved by legislators...
Paying the bills
%d bloggers like this: