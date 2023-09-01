Friday 1 September 2023
Nicoya centenarians stars of Netflix documentary

By Rico
QCOSTARICA — The inhabitants of Nicoya, Costa Rica, are the protagonists of the Netflix documentary, “Live To 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones” now streaming.

The series is divided into four parts and tells the lives of 58 people living over 100 years.

In the early 2000s, Dan Buettner collaborated with National Geographic to apply reverse engineering to a formula for longevity.

More Q: Nicoya will be part of the Netflix documentary on blue zones in the world

He toured the world for years in search of places where people live much more than the average and the concept of “blue areas” came true.

To date, the expeditions include Okinawa, Japan; Sardinia, Italy; Icaria, Greece; Loma Linda, California and the Nicoya Peninsula, Costa Rica; as blue areas with the highest rates of live centenarians.

These five places share some similar elements such as a diet based on plants, natural movement and putting the family first, which have been shown to promote the longevity and health of their residents.

